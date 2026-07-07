Mauricio Pochettino mum on USMNT future, tells fans to keep faith

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SEATTLE -- Mauricio Pochettino would not offer an indication about whether he wants to remain as coach of the United States men's national team following the Americans' exit from the World Cup on Monday.

After being dominated by Belgium 4-1, the U.S. has been eliminated at the round-of-16 stage in four of the past five World Cups. And Pochettino, the Argentine manager who was brought in with great fanfare, said it was not the right time to discuss his future.

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"Now is not a moment to talk about that," he said at his postgame news conference. "I think now is a moment to see, to assess the tournament. You know, I'm sure in the next weeks we can start to talk if [U.S. Soccer] wants to talk."

Pochettino's contract expires after this tournament, and U.S. Soccer had reportedly approached him about a possible contract extension before the World Cup began. But it is unclear whether Pochettino would like to remain in a national team setting or return to top-level club soccer.

Pochettino previously had stints at elite clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain, so many assumed the U.S. job would be a short stopover for him.

That might turn out to be the case, but it is clear that Pochettino feels proud of what he has accomplished in two years leading the Americans. In particular, he spoke about feeling that there is "the perfect mindset" now within the American player pool.

"I think we set the principles for the future to be very successful," he said. "I think we feel proud because ... I think we'll create something that is going to stay now in the federation and in this country."

Whether or not Pochettino is with the U.S. at the 2030 World Cup, he says he feels confident that the nucleus of the current roster will pair well with the younger players who are rising up. And though this elimination surely stings, Pochettino urged American fans to be optimistic for what might be ahead.

"I think this team showed that we can play football, we can play soccer, we can compete," he said. "A lot of young players with a lot of potential and future, and I think a generation of young kids that are coming behind. I think only [that you should] keep believing in that process."