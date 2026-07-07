USMNT dismisses Balogun noise in World Cup exit: 'No excuses'

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SEATTLE - For two days, there was no bigger story in sports than Folarin Balogun's red card suspension. But, after the U.S. men's national team was soundly beaten by Belgium, 4-1, and eliminated from the World Cup, American players and coach Mauricio Pochettino were quick to say the controversy had not been a distraction.

"We don't need to find excuses," Pochettino said. "I think we were not good enough. It wasn't our day. We didn't perform in the way that we're supposed to perform or show our quality. All that was happening around [with the Balogun situation], it was around us, but I think it wasn't a situation that affected us in the group."

Tyler Adams agreed, saying Balogun's return was more of a positive -- after all, the team was getting its top scorer back for its most important game.

"I think when it happened, it was just as much a surprise to us as it was to you," Adams said. "I don't think that noise or anything affected us by any means. If anything, it probably uplifted us in a sense."

USMNT captain Tim Ream was adamant that the players were not bothered (or even much aware) of the growing discussion around the involvement of President Donald Trump and White House officials in helping US Soccer appeal to FIFA to have Balogun's suspension adjusted.

"It had no impact," Ream said. "Outside noise, we've done a good job with this group of allowing outside noise to be outside noise. It's got nothing to do with us as players and getting ready for games. It's one of those things that's the world we live in. So we were fully focused on us as a group and as a team and fully focused on the game and not really worrying about what was being said or debated in the outside world."

After scoring three goals in the first four U.S. games, Balogun had a quiet night against Belgium. He rarely got on the ball and struggled to have a meaningful impact in the final third before being substituted late in the match.

Adams said Balogun was far from alone in failing to make a difference.

"Was anyone a major presence on the field today?" Adams said. "I think he tried today to be a presence and a nuisance, and at times, he was getting behind the ball and doing what he does. He just didn't have too many opportunities today."