USMNT will look back at 2026 World Cup as a missed opportunity

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SEATTLE -- This wasn't enough. Not nearly. Not even close.

It might feel harsh to boil down a month of excitement and exhilaration to something as simple as that, but for all of the pageantry and majesty of high-level sports, the scoreboard always tells the tale. The United States men's national team gave this country everything it could have wanted from a home team in a World Cup: beauty and belief, passion and grit, a buzzing, rising feeling that this was a moment we would always remember.

Everything, except another game.

Is it a failure? It doesn't matter. There will be plenty of focus on that word and whether it applies, but the honest truth is this: It makes no difference what you call it because it's clear what this was not -- a success.

The players know. Mauricio Pochettino was brought here to elevate the talent pool, sure, and to enhance the program's tactical acumen, absolutely. But mostly he was recruited -- with dollars kicked in by high-value U.S. Soccer donors -- to deliver a different ending to these summers.

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This was supposed to be the second quarterfinal in program history. Instead, after Belgium's 4-1 domination of the U.S. on Monday, it's the fourth time in the past five World Cups that the Americans have exited at the round of 16. (The exception was 2018 when they didn't even qualify.)

"It feels exactly the same," Tyler Adams said afterward, in a sentiment that will probably feel familiar to so many fans. "I think overall there were positives that we're going to take away from it, [but] it just doesn't feel like it matters."

He added later, "You go through it, you put yourself in those situations to try and break through at this moment. Yeah, it sucks."

Pochettino will almost surely leave, though to be fair that was probably the case regardless of what happened. European club soccer (and its finances) is addicting. What stays, though, is the feeling of opportunity -- the opportunity -- having slipped through the USMNT's collective legs.

It must be said: It all broke right for the U.S. during this tournament. The components were there for the deep run that has always been the dream. Their group draw was favorable. When their oft-injured star, Christian Pulisic, was hurt in the opening match, it wasn't serious. The bracket opened up for them as group winners in the best way possible with knockout matches against an inferior Bosnia-Herzegovina and an aging Belgium. By comparison, Mexico, which also won its group, drew Ecuador and England.

Then there was the Folarin Balogun situation. However you feel about the machinations that led to his reinstatement by FIFA, there is no denying that getting any player -- let alone your top scorer -- back on the field after he was sent off in the last game is an unexpected gift.

United States defender Chris Richards is comforted by head coach Mauricio Pochettino after the final whistle. AP Photo/Maddy Grassy

And yet still: The U.S. couldn't seize it. It would be wonderful to say that history will remember this tournament for how the co-hosts played so beautifully against Paraguay or gritted its way through Australia. How the stadium sounded when everyone sang "Take Me Home, Country Roads" together while basking in the glow of victory or how tough the Americans were when they bossed Bosnia-Herzegovina even after losing Balogun to a harsh red card.

We all know that isn't how history works. The U.S. has had great passages before but always seemed to falter when the level of the opponent rose up that one extra level. That it happened again here -- in such a comprehensive, deflating way -- means this 2026 home tournament cannot stand out from all the others.

It has to get lumped in with all the rest.

"I just think we want to have higher hopes," Pulisic said. "We want to be able to go and compete with some of the best in the world and we just still have that next step to climb."

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They do. That much was clear Monday, as Belgium -- even with Jérémy Doku and Kevin De Bruyne starting on the bench -- was rampant. The U.S. had been so active in its other games, so effective at breaking lines and darting in behind the opponent's back line.

Against Belgium, the U.S. had nothing. Pulisic was a turnover machine in the first half, losing the ball 11 times. Sergiño Dest was such a liability on the right that Pochettino pulled him at halftime. Malik Tillman hit a nice free kick but was otherwise invisible. Defenders Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson were victimized constantly. Goalkeeper Matt Freese had a nightmare error to gift Belgium its third goal.

Even Balogun, after all the noise around his availability, barely made an impact.

When asked about his team's star striker, Adams shrugged. "Was anyone a major presence on the field today?" he asked. The answer was clear.

Optimism will return in time. It always does. And whether he stays or goes, Pochettino said he was proud to have instilled "the perfect mindset" among the player pool and he raved about the young generation of talent that is growing up to help the U.S. core. It's easy to figure out how to believe again.

But not yet. For now, there is just that familiar feeling of frustration and exasperation. All that is different is that the buildup was so bright that the comedown is even harder.

It's a brutal reality to confront, but it's inescapable: These players -- these inspiring and exciting and magnificent players who captivated us for weeks -- were so desperate to deliver the ending that everyone wanted.

Instead, they left us with the exact ending that everyone feared.