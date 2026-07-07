World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, news as Belgium thrash United States, Spain edge Portugal - July 7

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The United States' World Cup run came to a screeching halt as they were soundly beaten 4-1 by Belgium, while Spain left it late to beat Portugal and you can follow all of the latest news on ESPN.

Following the Folarin Balogun saga, Belgium appeared determined from the off and capitalised on a host of U.S. mistakes.

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Charles De Ketelaere put Rudi Garcia's side into the lead after nine minutes and again after 33 following Malik Tilman's equaliser in Seattle.

The game was effectively put to bed in the 57th minute when Hans Vanaken capitalised on a dreadful error from U.S. goalkeeper Matt Freese.

And substitute Romelu Lukaku finished the game off in style for Belgium, again making the most of some lax defending from the co-hosts in stoppage time.

The result means that all three co-hosts were knocked out in the round of 16, following Canada's limp exit at the hands of Morocco and England beating Mexico 3-2.

Belgium will now face Spain in the quarterfinal on Friday night in Los Angeles, after they safely navigated past Portugal with a dramatic 1-0 win. Substitute Mikel Merino came off the bench late in the second half and within moments of coming onto the field, he made the most of his opportunity to slot home the only goal in the 90th minute of the match.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has since left his post as manager following his country's exit from the tournament.

On Tuesday evening, Argentina face Egypt and Switzerland take on Colombia in the last two round of 16 clashes.

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