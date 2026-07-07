Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool ahead of Man United in Mora race

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Liverpool are ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign teenage Mexico star Gilberto Mora, while Tottenham Hotspur are preparing an £85 million bid to sign AFC Bournemouth forward Junior Kroupi. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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Trending rumors

Mexico wonderkid Gilberto Mora impressed at the World Cup. Yair Gonzalez/Jam Media/Getty Images

- Liverpool have made contact over a move for Mexico wonderkid Gilberto Mora following his breakout performances at the World Cup, as per TEAMtalk. The Reds are stepping up their interest in the 17-year-old midfielder, while Manchester United -- who are also keeping tabs on his development -- are set to prioritize other targets instead. Real Madrid and Barcelona also admire Mora, who is under contract with Club Tijuana until 2029 and can't move to Europe until he turns 18 later this year.

- Tottenham Hotspur are preparing an £85 million bid to sign AFC Bournemouth forward Junior Kroupi, according to TalkSPORT. Spurs have identified the France Under-21 international as a key target after an impressive debut Premier League campaign in which he scored 13 goals. Bournemouth are determined to retain the 20-year-old, but Spurs are seemingly poised to test their resolve with another huge as they continue their summer spending spree.

- Paris Saint-Germain have struck an agreement with Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche over personal terms, RMC Sport reports. The France international has been heavily linked with a €50 million move all summer, although negotiations between the two clubs over a fee are still ongoing. But Akliouche, 24, has agreed terms over a five-year contract with PSG, following an impressive Ligue 1 campaign that saw him register 13 goal involvements across 31 matches.

- Newcastle United are closing in on the signing of Ajax midfielder Sean Steur, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 18-year-old is ready to move, with the total package reportedly exceeding €25 million, and talks are well underway between Newcastle and Ajax over a deal for Steur, who played 19 times in the Eredivisie last term, scoring once. He is also a Netherlands youth international with three U19 caps to his name.

- Arsenal are targeting a striker, midfielder, center back or full back, and a goalkeeper, says The Daily Mail, while winger Leandro Trossard is expected to leave in a €20 million move to Besiktas. Trossard's exit will likely require a left-sided winger to be signed as well -- either Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers or PSG's Bradley Barcola -- with Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta ready to reshape the squad in a bid to retain the Premier League title next season.

play 0:47 Are Arsenal making a mistake letting Trossard go?

Other rumors

- Chelsea will hand England under-19 international Jesse Derry a new contract to ward off interest from Bayern Munich. The winger's current deal is set to expire in June 2029. (Football Insider)

- Liverpool have wrapped up a deal to sign Celtic wonderkid Dara Jikiemi after the Scotland U16 captain put pen to paper on a five-year contract. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Drǎgușin is expected to arrive in Italy this week to finalize his move to Fiorentina. (Sky Sports News)

- Brentford are set to sign 34-year-old free-agent striker Callum Wilson on a one-year contract. (Sky Sports News)

- Napoli are set to offer midfielder Scott McTominay a bumper new contract to keep him in southern Italy, which would see his salary jump from €4.4 million to €7 million. (Nicolo Schira)

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- Atalanta are on the verge of signing Cagliari midfielder Gianluca Gaetano for a fee in the region of €12 million, but that could rise to €14 million if certain clauses are activated. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Parma and Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki has turned down a move to Premier League side Leeds United. (Nicolo Schira)

- FC Cologne are exploring the possibility of signing Mexico captain Edson Álvarez this summer. The West Ham United midfielder is open to the move. (Sky Germany)

- A full agreement has been struck between Bayern Munich and Beşiktaş over the transfer of goalkeeper Alexander Nübel, who is set to sign a contract until 2029 with the Turkish giants. (Sky Germany)

- Lyon are willing to submit an €18 million bid for Rangers striker Youssef Chermiti, despite the Scottish club's insistence that he's not available. (Santi Aouna)

- Ipswich Town have reached an agreement with Toulouse to sign forward Emersonn (not a typo) in a deal worth up to €32 million. The Brazilian striker is now expected to travel to East Anglia to undergo a medical. (Footmercato)

- Wolverhampton Wanderers are keeping tabs on Hajduk Split midfielder Niko Sigur after his impressive displays at the World Cup. (Sky Sports News)