Harry Kane: England must 'calm down' after emotionally draining Mexico victory

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Harry Kane said England will have to "calm down" after their emotionally draining win over Mexico at the Azteca Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel's side produced one of the best World Cup results in recent memory as they overcame all manner of obstacles to defeat the co-hosts 3-2.

They did it battling altitude, a vociferous home crowd and Jarell Quansah's red card early in the second half and the exhausted players collapsed on the pitch at full-time as they held on with 10 men.

England are currently enjoying a couple of days off before attention turns to Saturday's quarterfinal with Norway in Miami.

England enjoyed one of their greatest ever World Cup wins over Mexico at the Azteca. Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images

"Into the next round. Incredible night, we appreciate the support, I know we had loads in the stadium and loads watching back home staying up late," Kane said in a video on social media.

"The connection with everyone is even stronger now and we feel that more than ever.

"We recover now, we calm down, we have a couple of days relaxing and then obviously get prepared for a massive quarterfinal."

Kane, whose second-half penalty proved decisive, said the Azteca experience and the nature of the win made it one of his favourite games in an England shirt.

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"Going into that game was so special, the atmosphere, the stadium... Everyone was so excited to be there and play in this iconic game," he said.

"To come through the adversities in the game and battle through the way we did and put our bodies on the line and the boys covering every blade of grass was just incredible to be part of, to be honest.

"It's one of my favourite games in an England shirt, without a doubt.

"Full credit to all the boys, so proud of everyone, all the staff, everyone involved.

"We knew the test we were going into, we knew how tough it would be and we came out on top."