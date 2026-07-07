Bruno Fernandes: 'Portugal had quality to win Word Cup,' midfielder rues 'missed opportunity'

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Portugal will look back at this World Cup as a "missed opportunity," Bruno Fernandes has said.

Among the pre-tournament favourites, Portugal lost 1-0 to Spain on Monday in the round-of-16 and exited the competition.

"There's no point in talking about it now because we're out of the World Cup, but it was a missed opportunity," Manchester United captain Fernandes said after the game.

"Every opportunity is a missed one because when we reach a World Cup, everyone wants to win. We're no different -- it's been the same in every World Cup Portugal has participated in -- but it was a missed opportunity."

Portugal had reason to be optimistic heading into the World Cup. Winners of the UEFA Nations League in 2025, coach Roberto Martinez had plenty of talent at his disposal. Nuno Mendes, João Neves, Vitinha and Gonçalo Ramos all helped Paris Saint-Germain retain the Ligue 1 title and the Champions League crown.

Portugal limped out of the World Cup in the round-of-16, as Spain won it late on thanks to a Mikel Merino goal. Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images

Fernandes had an outstanding season with Man United and was the Premier League's player of the year.

"I know Portugal has never won the World Cup and that we always set our expectations very high, but I think I can say with some certainty that this team had the quality to win the World Cup," Fernandes said. "We have a great team. I'm sure we had the quality to go further."

Mikel Merino's late goal was the difference between the sides. "Obviously, we were eliminated by a great team -- we lost to one of the favorites to win the World Cup, just as we were ourselves," Fernandes said. "The overall assessment can't be positive -- it would only be if we'd made it to the end, and we didn't."

Portugal struggled to assert dominance and failed to top Group K, progressing to the knockout stages from second place. A stoppage-time goal by Gonçalo Ramos, who did not feature against Spain, allowed them to edge Croatia 2-1 in the previous round.

"Perhaps we weren't able to get the best out of everyone in the best way possible, and we ended up being eliminated very early on," Fernandes stated.

"But we shouldn't lose faith. We lost to one of the top contenders, and we need to look ahead with a different mindset. I think we have to be more true to ourselves, tap into what we have inside, try to play more in our own style and our own way, and find a way to make other teams respect us more."

Just as in previous competitions, there was the major debate on whether the veteran Cristiano Ronaldo should be starting at a major tournament. The only player to have scored in six World Cups, Ronaldo, 41, ended this tournament with three goals.

- Cristiano Ronaldo exits final World Cup with 'clear conscience'

- Roberto Martinez steps down, says Portugal 'didn't fail'

- Ronaldo's World Cup career ends with a whimper as Spain's subs win it late

Against Spain, he played the full 90 minutes and had two shots on target.

Ronaldo, who announced ahead of Spain's game that this was his last World Cup, was keen to emphasize after his team's exit the impact he has had in the national team.

"Before Cristiano, Portugal had not won a title," Ronaldo said. "I've won three titles with Portugal. "I'm happy. The biggest title I've won with the national team was Euro 2016, which for me, honestly, has the same dimension as a World Cup. I repeat, I leave with a clear conscience. I gave my best."