Mauricio Pochettino disappointed that politics overshadowed USA's World Cup

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Mauricio Pochettino has revealed his disappointment at the "politics and manipulation" which overshadowed the United States' World Cup exit following President Donald Trump's intervention.

The co-hosts were dumped out of the competition in the round-of-16 after they were thumped 4-1 by Belgium in Seattle during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

They did so with star man Folarin Balogun included in the starting line-up after the one-match ban he incurred for his dismissal during the 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the previous round was controversially suspended, with President Trump revealing he had asked FIFA president Gianni Infantino to review the situation.

Asked afterwards if the outcry the decision sparked had affected he and his players, the USMNT head coach told the BBC: "It didn't affect our performance. It's not an excuse. It wasn't our day.

Mauricio Pochettino was disappointed in politics overshadowing the United States at the world cup. Photo by Sarah Stier - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

"But in a personal way, what is the point to insult or receive a lot of bad messages?

"It's a rule for the federation to apply and to try [to overturn the ban]. My position was to train the team. If Balogun is available because FIFA allow for you to have the player, it's not a problem.

"I feel disappointed with too many people. They put politics and manipulation, talk about ethics and integrity [first]. If we talk about the history of this game, I am disappointed in a personal way."

Belgium, who had registered their anger over the decision to allow Monaco striker Balogun to play, did their talking on the pitch as they dismantled a U.S. side looking to make it to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.

They opened the scoring in the ninth minute through Charles De Ketelaere's tap-in, but the co-hosts were level when Malik Tillman's free-kick clipped the defensive wall and eluded wrong-footed keeper Thibaut Courtois.

However, De Ketelaere headed Rudi Garcia's men back in front within two minutes, and the hosts were left with a mountain to climb with 57 minutes gone when keeper Matt Freese's error allowed Hans Vanaken to extend Belgium's lead.

Pochettino's side battled for a way back into the game as time ran down, but substitute Romelu Lukaku struck in stoppage time to secure a last eight showdown with Spain and complete a miserable evening for the locals.

Like his manager, USA defender Tim Ream refused to use the Balogun situation as an excuse.

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Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, he said: "No, it had no impact. We've done a good job with this group of allowing outside noise to be outside noise. It's got nothing to do with us as players and getting ready for games.

"It's one of those things. That's the world we live in. We were fully focused on us as a group and as a team and fully focused on the game and not really worrying about what was being said or debated in the outside world."

Belgium boss Garcia later revealed former Arsenal and Middlesbrough frontman Balogun had sought him out after the game.

He told the BBC: "It's not his fault, he's not the one to blame and that's what I told him."