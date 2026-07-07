Ex-Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior named Paris FC head coach

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Former Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has been named as the new head coach of Ligue 1 side Paris FC.

The French club announced the appointment of the 41-year-old on a two-year contract on Tuesday after confirming the departure of previous boss Antoine Kombouare.

Rosenior was sacked by Chelsea in April after a dismal 106-day spell in which he oversaw just 11 wins in 23 matches.

Liam Rosenior experienced a difficult spell at Chelsea and was dismissed after just 106 days in charge. Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images

It marks a swift return to French football for the former Hull and Fulham defender, who left Chelsea's sister club Strasbourg in January to take over at Stamford Bridge.

He succeeds Kombouare, who was only appointed in February and successfully steered the club away from relegation.

A Paris FC statement said Rosenior was "fully in line" with the club's "philosophy and sporting project."

Sporting director Marco Neppe said: "Liam Rosenior brings together all the qualities we were looking for.

"He is a modern, demanding coach and recognised for his ability to help both the players and the team progress.

"Beyond his tactical skills, we were particularly attracted by his management qualities and his ability to unite a group around a clear vision."

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Rosenior said: "I'm so happy to be the new coach of Paris FC. I can't wait to get started with the players.

"I want my team to enjoy playing football, to show and express themselves and play with intensity and enthusiasm. That's what I'm about and hopefully I can bring that to this club."

Rosenior spent one full season in charge of Strasbourg, guiding the club to seventh place in Ligue 1 and back into European competition for the first time in eight years.

He began in promising fashion at Chelsea after the sudden departure of Enzo Maresca on New Year's Day but things quickly unravelled and a run of five successive league defeats without scoring cost him his job.

Paris FC returned to the French top flight for the first time since 1979 last season but parted company with promotion-winning coach Stephane Gilli after a poor run of form.

Kombouare, a former Paris St Germain boss, secured an 11th-placed finish but the club have decided to move in a different direction.

"Paris FC welcomes Liam Rosenior and would like to thank Antoine Kombouare for the work accomplished during his time at the club," the statement added.