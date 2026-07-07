Neymar's father urges son to 'keep playing' and 'rediscover joy' after Brazil World Cup exit

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Neymar's father has urged his son to "keep playing football" and "delight people once again," following Brazil's World Cup exit to Norway.

Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 80 goals, brought down the curtain on his international career after the five-time world champions were knocked out of the round of 16 on Sunday.

Neymar, who saw his hopes of winning his first World Cup die on Sunday, has remained silent on social media since Brazil's elimination.

Neymar retired from international football after Brazil's World Cup exit. Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

His father, Neymar da Silva Santos Sr., who is also his agent, posted an emotional letter for the Santos forward on Instagram on Monday.

"Oh, son... What a journey," Neymar Sr. said in the post. "What a beautiful path. Challenging. Often painful, but infinitely blessed. A decision made today does not define your entire story. A dream that hasn't come true yet doesn't mean it's dead.

"The end of the story is never determined by a difficult moment..."

Neymar, 34, had not played with the national team since October 2023 when he tore his ACL and meniscus in his left knee while playing for Brazil.

After some strong performances for Santos, where Neymar is contracted until 2026, the veteran forward made Brazil's World Cup squad.

However, muscular injuries limited Neymar to feature in just two of Brazil's five games at this tournament.

In scoring a penalty against Norway, Neymar did become the second Brazilian, alongside Pelé, to score in four World Cups, much to his father's pride.

- Tearful Neymar: Brazil career 'over' after World Cup exit to Norway

- Neymar was Ancelotti's gamble at the World Cup, and it failed

- Haaland strikes down Brazil as Norway reach World Cup quarterfinals

"I watched the boy grow into one of the greatest players of his generation in history," Neymar Sr. said. "When I look back, I see much more than trophies, goals, contracts, or recognition. I see miracles. I see deliverance. I see promises being fulfilled.

"And when I look ahead, I remain just as certain. The best doesn't depend on age or circumstances. I want to ask you something as a father. Son, keep playing football.

"Rediscover the joy of having the ball at your feet. Smile again on the field. Today you are healthy. God has given you another chance to do what you've always loved. Enjoy football. Don't carry on your shoulders the weight of decisions, criticism, expectations, or the setbacks that life brings.

"Don't be afraid of tomorrow. Live for today. Train. Smile. Play football. Delight people once again. Do what God has placed in your hands since you were a child. And never forget that, even before the world admired you, you were always loved by God."