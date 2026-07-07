FIFA referees' chief Pierluigi Collina praises World Cup referee labelled 'suspect' by Trump

Garcia 'really appreciated' Balogun speaking to him about the suspension (0:43)

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The match official labelled "suspect" by United States President Donald Trump has been praised by FIFA referees' chief Pierluigi Collina.

Trump criticised Brazilian referee Raphael Claus on Monday after he sent off US striker Folarin Balogun following a VAR review in the round-of-32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Balogun's red card was controversially suspended on Sunday, allowing him to play in the Americans' round-of-16 tie against Belgium -- which they lost 4-1 on Monday in Seattle.

FIFA issued a statement praising Claus as "one of the world's leading professional referees and a valued member of Team One [the referees team] at the FIFA World Cup."