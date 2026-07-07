Argentina vs. Egypt LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Lionel Messi, Mo Salah battle for quarterfinal place

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Argentina and Egypt go head-to-head in Atlanta for a place in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals, and you can follow the action live with ESPN.

The reigning world champions head into this one as favourites -- but proved fallible for the first time in the tournament last time out as they were taken to extra time by Cape Verde.

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Lionel Messi is the joint top scorer so far in the tournament with seven goals, level with France's Kylian Mbappé and Norway's Erling Haaland. And while the Cape Verde game saw him continue his streak of notching in all four matches so far, but it was by no means an easy ride as the African nation equalised twice.

Having gone ahead in the first half through Messi, they were pegged back by Deroy Duarte just before the hour mark, which sent the game into the extra 30 minutes. They took the lead again through Lisandro Martínez before Sidny Lopes Cabral repied with perhaps the goal of the tournament so far -- but a Diney Borges own goal in the 111th minute was enough to prevent a penalty shootout and a potential giant-killing.

Egypt, on the other hand, were taken all the way to spot kicks in their last match against Australia. They went ahead early after Emam Ashour got on the end of a perfect Karim Hafez cross, but Mohamed Hany glanced into the wrong net from a Socceroos free-kick to get things level in the second half.

Mohamed Salah scored his penalty in audacious fashion in the shootout, with a calm panenka which nestled in as Mat Ryan -- who the Aussies subbed on just before the shootout -- dived away to his left.

The winner of this one will take on either Switzerland or Colombia -- and could meet Norway or England in a potential semifinal.