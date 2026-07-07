Paraguayan senator demands apology from Kylian Mbappé, threatens legal action

Open Extended Reactions

The Paraguayan senator embroiled in a racism row with Kylian Mbappé has demanded an apology from the France forward and threatened legal action against him for "gender-based violence."

In a remarkable open letter posted on social media, Celeste Amarilla retracted the racial slurs she made about Mbappé's origins and education but doubled down on her criticism of the Real Madrid man.

Amarilla, of Paraguay's Liberal Radical Party, called on Mbappé to say sorry for calling her a "despicable woman who is unworthy of office" and accused him of sexism.

"My posts were written in the heat of the moment," she said. "My mixed-race blood -- the beautiful blend of Indigenous and Spanish heritage that runs through my veins -- was boiling.

"Later, I regretted responding with the same insults that I myself have received, because I too have been looked down upon for being dark-skinned, Latin American and, as they call us, sudacas.

"I realised I was repeating the very behaviour that I despise, so I deleted the post. I understand that it upset you, because it was humiliating.

"Now I expect you to do the same: withdraw your remarks and apologise to me. I will not tolerate your aggression. You have no idea who I am and you have no right to say that I AM A DESPICABLE WOMAN, UNWORTHY OF THE OFFICE I HOLD.

"This is gender-based violence, plain and simple. It is political violence against a woman who reached her position through the votes of her people.

"Retract your remarks, honour your French citizenship and apologise to me. Otherwise, I may begin legal proceedings on the grounds of gender-based violence."

Kylian Mbappé accused Celeste Amarilla of racism. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP via Getty Images)

Amarilla said her problem was with Mbappé and not with France, explaining that it stemmed from comments he had made before the game and his behaviour during it.

She said she was angered buy his "arrogance and contempt" and that she was especially hurt by his "refusal to shake hands with our goalkeeper."

"In a single moment, you showed your contempt, your arrogance and your bad manners," she added.

"It hurt me and it hurt my whole country deeply. France ought to call you to account, because it is a nation of gentlemen with centuries of history and savoir-faire. France should condemn your behaviour."

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Amarilla posted the open letter hours after the government of Paraguay had condemned her racist comments following the country's World Cup round-of-16 1-0 defeat to France at the weekend, courtesy of an Mbappé penalty.

Her remarks had drawn a fierce backlash in France, from Mbappé and the French Football Federation (FFF), who announced plans to file ⁠criminal charges.

"The Government of the Republic of Paraguay condemns and rejects the comments made by senator Amarilla," a statement shared on social media attributed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"They are contrary to the values and principles that inspire peaceful coexistence and respect for human dignity, which our country promotes.

"The statements made by the aforementioned legislator correspond exclusively to her and in no way represent the position of the Government of the Republic of Paraguay or of the Paraguayan people.

"The Government of Paraguay reaffirms its commitment to the promotion of human rights, equality and respect among all people, as well as to the fight against racism, xenophobia, intolerance and all forms of hatred or discrimination.

"It also expresses solidarity with those who may have felt affected by these statements and reiterates its respect for the French people, with whom Paraguay maintains a historic relationship of friendship, cooperation and mutual understanding."

Amarilla, in two social media posts, had launched a vicious personal attack of a racial nature against the Real Madrid forward, calling him "stupid" and criticising him for allegedly refusing to shake hands with Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill.

She also advised Gill that he "should have given [Mbappé] the middle finger."

Mbappé responded on social media, saying she is "unworthy" of her position and does not represent Paraguay, "a country which has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition."

"Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup, making way for an incompetent woman who gives the worst possible image of her country," he added.

"I will never allow people like her the freedom to spread their hatred and racism across the world."

The FFF backed up Mbappé, announcing they would take judicial action and calling Amarilla's remarks "utterly abhorrent and unacceptable."

France president Emmanuel Macron also reacted on social media.

"Another goal for Kylian Mbappé," he posted. "Against racism this time. All my support. When words defile, our values respond: dignity, respect, fraternity."

Amarilla's comments came on the back of a racism row pre-match, too, after former Paraguay goalkeeper Jose Luis Chilavert said his national side were up against "a squad from Africa," prompting FFF president Philippe Diallo to call him a "disgrace."

Paraguay had upset the odds to reach the round of 16, beating Germany along the way, but their World Cup journey came to an end against France.

Mbappé has starred in Les Bleus' run to the quarterfinal final, scoring seven goals, a tournament-high alongside Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland.

France now turn their attention to Morocco, who they beat in the semifinal four years ago. The two nations meet on July 9 in Boston.