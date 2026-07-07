Mexico in good hands under new manager Rafa Márquez - Álvaro Fidalgo

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Midfielder Álvaro Fidalgo said he is sure that the Mexico national team is in good hands under new manager Rafa Márquez following El Tricolor's elimination from the 2026 World Cup.

Márquez, who served as an assistant coach for Mexico during the 2026 World Cup, will now replace Javier Aguirre as manager.

The plan to promote Márquez was announced long before the international tournament, with the idea that he would learn under Aguirre during the 2026 World Cup.

"It's fantastic. We were there for the whole process. With Rafa, I was able to live this FIFA window with him and the last one as well. I am sure the national team is in very good hands," the Real Betis player said.

"Rafa [Márquez], Javier [Aguirre], Pol [fitness coach Lorente], Tony [assistant coach Amor] -- I think they built something truly unique and very hard to achieve."

Mexico won all three group stage matches against South Africa, South Korea and Czechia to top Group A before going on to beat Ecuador 2-0 in the Round of 32.

El Tricolor eventually fell 3-2 to England in the round of 16 at the Estadio Azteca.

"I am very proud of what the team achieved. Even though, honestly and from the bottom of my heart, I feel we deserved so much more given everything we did: the World Cup itself, the connection with the fans, and the atmosphere throughout the country and at the Azteca," Fidalgo said.

"It was incredible; we are all so proud. I know the fans are too, but football often isn't fair, and I truly believe we deserved more."

"I wish him the best. He is more than capable, and he will do better than me," Aguirre said of Márquez.

Márquez will take over Mexico as head coach for the first time during the September international window. Márquez, widely recognized as one of the greatest players in Mexico's history, took part in five World Cups (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2018).