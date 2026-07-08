Arsenal complete signing of Switzerland international Géraldine Reuteler

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Géraldine Reuteler has joined Arsenal on a permanent deal. Getty

Arsenal have announced the signing of Switzerland international Géraldine Reuteler.

The 27-year-old midfielder is the latest arrival at Arsenal following the recent signings of Georgia Stanway and Selina Cerci.

Reuteler joins from German side Eintracht Frankfurt, where she spent eight years and scored 54 goals in 184 appearances.

She has made 91 appearances for Switzerland and was part of the side that reached the quarterfinals at Euro 2024.

"Arsenal is one of the best clubs in the world and I'm so proud that I can be here," Reuteler said in a statement to club media.

"I love the way this team plays and I can't wait to test myself against the best players here in the WSL. I want to add to the history and success of this football club and I'm looking forward to walking out at the Emirates in front of all our supporters."

Reuteler is Arsenal's third signing of a busy summer so far, following the arrivals of Georgia Stanway and Selina Cerci.