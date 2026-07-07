Switzerland vs Colombia LIVE: Updates from 2026 World Cup round of 16 clash

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The final match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 16 stage sees Switzerland take on Colombia.

You can follow all the action as it happens live with ESPN.

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Both sides come into this one unbeaten, having secured a pair of wins and a draw each in the group stages.

In Group B, the Swiss started off with a draw against Qatar before beating Bosnia and Herzegovina and co-hosts Canada.

They comfortably finished top of their group before beating Algeria 2-0 in the round of 32, Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye finding the scoresheet.

Colombia, for their part, beat Uzbekistan and DR Congo before a goalless draw with Portugal.

Seven points saw them finish top of Group K -- ahead of Portugal -- before taking on Ghana in the round of 32.

John Arias scored in the 14th minute in Kansas City as Colombia held on for a 1-0 victory.

This will be the fifth meeting between these two sides, three of which were friendlies, the most recent of which in 2007 when Colombia prevailed 3-1.

The only competitive outing came in 1994, Colombia winning a World Cup group match 2-0.

The winners of tonight's clash will take on Lionel Messi and Argentina in the quarterfinals after their stunning victory over Egypt, turning a 2-0 second-half deficit into a 3-2 win.