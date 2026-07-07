Switzerland vs Colombia LIVE: Updates from 2026 World Cup round of 16 clash

The final match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 16 stage sees Switzerland take on Colombia.
You can follow all the action as it happens live with ESPN.
- How a bad loss to France helped reshape Colombia's World Cup campaign
- World Cup: One big question for every round-of-16 team
- 2026 World Cup: How teams advanced to the knockout rounds
Both sides come into this one unbeaten, having secured a pair of wins and a draw each in the group stages.
In Group B, the Swiss started off with a draw against Qatar before beating Bosnia and Herzegovina and co-hosts Canada.
They comfortably finished top of their group before beating Algeria 2-0 in the round of 32, Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye finding the scoresheet.
Colombia, for their part, beat Uzbekistan and DR Congo before a goalless draw with Portugal.
Seven points saw them finish top of Group K -- ahead of Portugal -- before taking on Ghana in the round of 32.
John Arias scored in the 14th minute in Kansas City as Colombia held on for a 1-0 victory.
This will be the fifth meeting between these two sides, three of which were friendlies, the most recent of which in 2007 when Colombia prevailed 3-1.
The only competitive outing came in 1994, Colombia winning a World Cup group match 2-0.
The winners of tonight's clash will take on Lionel Messi and Argentina in the quarterfinals after their stunning victory over Egypt, turning a 2-0 second-half deficit into a 3-2 win.