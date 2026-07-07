World Cup reaction as Switzerland beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties to set up quarterfinal with Argentina

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Switzerland have progressed to the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals after beating Colombia 4-3 on penalties.

After the sides could not be separated during a goalless 120 minutes, spot kicks were required and you can relive the action with ESPN.

- How a bad loss to France helped reshape Colombia's World Cup campaign

- World Cup: One big question for every round-of-16 team

- 2026 World Cup: How teams advanced to the knockout rounds

Colombia created the better chances to win the game before the shootout but could not find a breakthrough.

The best chance of extra-time fell to Jáminton Campaz who, after a Granit Xhaka mistake, found himself in on goal only to blaze over the bar.

In the penalty shootout, Colombia missed twice through Davinson Sánchez and Cucho Hernández.

Manuel Akanji also missed for Switzerland but, crucially, goalkeeper Gregor Kobel pulled off a save at the crucial moment to set up the victory.

Rubén Vargas, who wasn't fit enough to start the game due to injury, came off the bench to take the last penalty, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to send Swizterland through.

Next up, they take on Argentina in Kansas City on Sunday night/early hours of Monday morning UK time.

Lionel Messi and co. are now the last South American team left standing after Colombia's defeat tonight.

With the round of 16 now finished, there is a 24 hour break with no football being played on Wednesday.

Thursday sees the action return with France taking on Morocco.

The other quarterfinals are England vs. Norway and Spain vs. Belgium.