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The LA Galaxy sent attacker Gabriel Pec to Brazilian side Cruzeiro for a club-record fee, the MLS side announced Tuesday.

The Galaxy did not disclose the fee, but a report by The Athletic on Tuesday said the five-time MLS champions would receive a $12 million fee with the potential for $1.5 million in add-ons.

"Gabriel's impact on the Galaxy was felt from his first day in Los Angeles," Galaxy GM will Kuntz said. "In less than three years, he has been MLS Newcomer of the Year, an MLS All-Star, and an MLS Cup champion, but he will be remembered most by those closest to him for being a great teammate and friend.

"His track record and accolades are a reflection of both his talent and the work he has put in every day since joining the club. We are incredibly excited about his future and know he will continue to elevate the players around him. We wish Gabe and Issa much success as they return to Brazil."

In 2023, the Galaxy received $4 million in a move that sent Julián Araujo to Barcelona. Last year, they were paid $4 million in a cash-for-player trade for Dejan Joveljic move to Sporting Kansas City.

Pec, a native of Brazil, scored 43 goals and earned 28 assists across 101 appearances for the Galaxy. He helped the club win the Western Conference and MLS Cup in 2024. In the same year, he was also selected as an All-Star.

Pec has 15 goal contributions so far in 2026 in all competitions with the Galaxy.

Before joining the Galaxy for the 2024 season, Pec played for Vasco de Gama in Brazil.