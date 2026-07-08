Lionel Messi, Tim Ream, Seb Berhalter headline MLS All-Star Game roster

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Argentina and Inter Miami CF star Lionel Messi and United States internationals Matt Freese, Max Arfsten, Tim Ream and Sebastian Berhalter were included in MLS' full 29-man All-Star Game roster, unveiled Wednesday.

The match against All-Stars from Liga MX will take place on July 29 at Charlotte, North Carolina's Bank of America Stadium.

The call-up features a total of 13 players from World Cup rosters this summer. Messi had been previously announced with 10 others as All-Star participants in June.

Player from 15 different nationalities are included in the All-Star selection, with the United States having the most representation with a total of 10 players.

Ream will be returning to the All-Star game 15 years after his first selection in 2011.

Among MLS clubs, Nashville SC leads the way with four players -- Hany Mukhtar, Andy Nájar, Brian Schwake and Sam Surridge.

July's encounter with the best from Mexico's top-flight will mark the fifth time that the two leagues have met in the All-Star Game. MLS will head into the match with three wins from the previous four.

2026 MLS All-Star Game roster:

GOALKEEPERS (3) Maxime Crépeau (Orlando City SC; Coach's Selection) Matt Freese (New York City FC; Coach's Selection) Brian Schwake (Nashville SC; Voted In)

DEFENDERS (10) Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; Coach's Selection) Lucas Herrington (Colorado Rapids; Coach's Selection) Richie Laryea (Toronto FC; Commissioner's Pick) Anthony Markanich (Minnesota United FC; Voted In) Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire FC; Voted In) Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew; Coach's Selection) Daniel Munie (San Jose Earthquakes; Coach's Selection) Andy Najar (Nashville SC; Voted In) Jackson Ragen (Seattle Sounders FC; Coach's Selection) Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; Voted In)

MIDFIELDERS (9) Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC; Voted In) Pep Biel (Charlotte FC; Coach's Selection) Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami CF; Coach's Selection) Evander (FC Cincinnati; Coach's Selection) Carles Gil (New England Revolution; Coach's Selection) Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake; Voted In) Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC; Voted In) Thomas Müller (Vancouver Whitecaps FC; Coach's Selection) Ashley Westwood (Charlotte FC; Coach's Selection)

FORWARDS (7) Hugo Cuypers (Chicago Fire FC; Voted In) Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC; Coach's Selection) Julian Hall (Red Bull New York; Commissioner's Pick) Son Heung-Min (LAFC; Voted In) Leo Messi (Inter Miami CF; Voted In) Petar Musa (FC Dallas; Coach's Selection) Sam Surridge (Nashville SC; Coach's Selection)