Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Brunson lead reaction to Argentina-Egypt stunner

Bedlam in Buenos Aires for Argentina's late winner vs. Egypt (0:45)

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Life comes at you fast, as the saying goes -- and so do the defending World Cup champions.

On Tuesday afternoon Argentina erased a 2-0 deficit against Egypt in the Round of 16 in impressive speed, scoring three goals in the 79th minute or later to turn a potential upset defeat into a thrilling win.

Lionel Messi assisted the Cristian Romero's goal to start the comeback, then scored the equalizer four minutes later, before Lisandro Martínez found Enzo Fernández for the go-ahead goal in extra time.

It's the second straight dramatic victory for Argentina, who survived a pair of Cape Verde equalizers en route to its Round of 32 win, also by a 3-2 scoreline.

A number of notable names from the sports world took to social media as the exciting comeback unfolded. Here's what Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Brunson and more had to say as Argentina surged on to the quarterfinals.

🐐 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 7, 2026

Wowwwwwww 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) July 7, 2026

Yeah so that might top 28-3 🤯 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 7, 2026

Argentina is so cold 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 7, 2026

Messi has ended the GOAT conversation. — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 7, 2026

Argentina oh my goodness 🤯🤯 — George Kittle (@gkittle46) July 7, 2026

That was a great game!! Never quit! — Budda Baker (@Buddabaker3) July 7, 2026