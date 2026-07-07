FIFA investigating alleged racist abuse involving IShowSpeed during World Cup match

FIFA have launched an investigation for an alleged incident of racist abuse involving YouTuber IShowSpeed and a supporter during Argentina's 3-2 win over Cape Verde in the World Cup on Friday.

IShowSpeed was livestreaming the game and could be heard asking a fan in an Argentina jersey what was being said toward him.

"FIFA strongly condemns racism, hate and discrimination in all forms," the football governing body said in a statement. "These actions have no place in football, at the FIFA World Cup, or anywhere in society. Messages sent to IShowSpeed and publicists seeking comment were not immediately returned.

IShowSpeed is a popular content creator with millions of followers. Getty

"FIFA was made aware of an incident involving a supporter and IShowSpeed at Miami Stadium during the Argentina vs Cape Verde match on July 3 2026 and immediately initiated an investigation."

IShowSpeed -- whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr -- has more than 50 million YouTube subscribers, 45 million Instagram followers and 47 million on TikTok.

In a separate incident, the captain of FIFA's players' voice panel George Weah, has condemned the abusive comments directed to Kylian Mbappé after he scored the winning penalty to eliminate Paraguay from the World Cup.

Mbappé was subject to abusive comments from Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla, which the French forward had described to be "despicable."

"We stand in complete solidarity with Kylian Mbappé and condemn this reprehensible abuse in the strongest possible terms," former Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan forward Weah said.

"Football must always be a game of respect, inclusion and unity. There can be zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind. Our message is clear: racism can never be part of the game. It's a crime."

Information from PA and The Associated Press contributed to this report.