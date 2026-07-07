Belgium's Amadou Onana out of World Cup after suffering ACL injury

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Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana has been ruled out of the World Cup after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury, the Red Devils have confirmed.

Onana sustained the injury in the first half of Belgium's 4-1 victory over the United States in the World Cup round of 16 on Monday.

Belgium team doctor Brahim Hacene said: "Unfortunately, the medical examinations have confirmed that Amadou has suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament. This is devastating news, both for him personally and for the team.

"We immediately consulted with Amadou and with Aston Villa to agree on the best approach to his recovery.

Amadou Onana has been ruled out for the rest of the World Cup. Getty

"Over the coming days, we will jointly determine the next steps in his medical treatment and rehabilitation. Throughout this process, we will continue to provide Amadou with our full support."

Onana has made four appearances for Belgium at the World Cup, and was making his second start of the tournament against U.S.

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Red Devils' win in Seattle set up a quarterfinal showdown against Spain.