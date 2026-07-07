Lionel Messi says goal celeb 'huge release' after missed pen

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ATLANTA -- Lionel Messi is human after all.

The Argentina talisman had a penalty saved early in his team's round-of-16 match against Egypt on Tuesday that would have levelled the score at 1-1 in the first half. Instead, Egypt took the lead into halftime and extended that lead to 2-0 in the 67th minute.

Then fate intervened, according to Messi, who scored an equalizer after Cristian Romero had cut Egypt's lead to 2-1, as Argentina went on to complete a historic World Cup comeback with a 3-2 win thanks to Enzo Fernández's stoppage-time header.

After scoring the goal to make it 2-2 in the 83rd minute -- Messi's tournament-leading eighth so far -- he ran to the corner flag, jumped twice into the air while pumping his fist and pointed to the Argentina faithful in the stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"The truth is that it was a moment of release, a release for all of us," Messi said after the game. "I was feeling intense anger because of the penalty I wasted, and because of the way I took it. I felt like in that important moment, I had let the team down.

"But fortunately, God had something special in store for me once again in the end, and I was able to score the equalizer.

"That was a huge release, and immense joy for us, and for those fans who came again and prove every day what it means to be Argentine, and how much pride they give us."

Messi began crying when the final whistle blew to seal the Argentina comeback as teammates gathered around the captain to celebrate the result in what is likely the last World Cup in which he will play.

The defending World Cup champions carried Messi and threw him into the air at the center of the field before they all embraced each other after another remarkable comeback.

"[Messi's leadership] is reflected on the pitch. Everything he shows us on a day-to-day basis I will save for myself but he's incredible. He's our guide, our inspiration, our leader," Lautaro Martínez said after the game. "Today, watching his run like that and in the end seeing him emotional, I told him on the field to enjoy it because he deserves it.

Lionel Messi is overcome with emotion after Argentina's comeback to beat Egypt at the World Cup. Getty Images

"I told him we would give everything for ourselves, but more for him because it's his last World Cup and he's given us a lot."

Manager Lionel Scaloni was also overcome with emotion after the final whistle, crying alongside Messi. Despite his veteran status, Messi continues to confound his age and Scaloni said the Inter Miami CF forward is simply making as many memories as possible before calling time on his career.

"I'm very emotional, the players call me the crybaby. I even teared up in the dressing room," Scaloni said after the game. "But the players also feel many emotions, they are playing for their country, but this was unforgettable and one of the best moments.

"Messi showed it too. I don't know if the emotion is on the same level as the World Cup final, I can't be in Messi's head, but he plays football for moments like this. He loves playing, feeling the ball, feeling the emotion and we want him to enjoy this for every final moment because once you retire, you regret it for the rest of your life.

"I don't know how many times you have this feeling of a team that never gives up in adversity, but that is this team and sometimes tactics are forgotten and you just go for it."

Messi now has a goal in a record six-consecutive World Cup knockout matches, and extended his record by scoring in his ninth-straight World Cup game.

The equalizer from Messi put him back atop the standings for the Golden Boot, one ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland, who have both scored seven times at this year's World Cup. Messi has scored 125 goals for Argentina across 204 games since debuting with the national team in 2005.

"About Leo, there are no more words to describe him. The World Cup he's having is impressive. We're trying to help him, accompany him and enjoy every moment alongside him," Julián Álvarez said after the game. "We want to thank him for everything he does for us, for how he is with us.

"He's a legend, the best player in the world."

Argentina will face the winner of the match between Switzerland and Colombia on July 11 in Kansas City, Missouri.

ESPN writer Mark Ogden contributed to this report.