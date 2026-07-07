Ed Sheeran backs England to reach World Cup final, performs for squad at camp

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Ed Sheeran has said England are on their way to World Cup glory having played a secret gig at their Kansas City base.

Sunday's thrilling 3-2 victory against adversity at the Estadio Azteca gave fans shivers and set-up Saturday's quarterfinal clash between Thomas Tuchel's side and Norway in Miami.

England were buoyed heading into the knockout phase by a visit from Sheeran, who performed for a group he has helped form a bond with thanks to captain Harry Kane.

"In 2021 Harry got me down for the camp and then I met everyone, and I've just been to every one since," the singer said on the latest episode of Extra Time.

Pop superstar Ed Sheeran has lent his backing to England. Photo by Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images

"It's been great, it's been a nice little tradition.

"Since the first time I played for the lads in 2021 we've bonded, so it's never a tough crowd."

Sheeran performed an acoustic version of 'Castle on the Hill' as part of his set by the pool at England's Inn at Meadowbrook hotel after their final group game against Panama.

Tuchel's side subsequently shook off some bad habits to secure a 2-1 comeback win against Congo DR in the round of 32, before enjoying the perfect night in Mexico.

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But England cannot afford to bask the afterglow of their round-of-16 victory as they gear up to take on Norway, with Sheeran backing them to make it go all the way.

"I think it'll be an England-France final," he said. "I think when you get to the final anyone can win and I think it will be us."