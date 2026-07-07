FIFA suspended 2 U.S. staff members for Belgium game

Tyler Adams: Balogun red card saga 'did not affect' USMNT in game vs. Belgium (0:37)

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MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Two staff members of the United States men's soccer team were suspended by FIFA from Monday's round-of-16 game against Belgium.

FIFA did not explain why it imposed the discipline on team manager Sam Zapatka and U.S. Soccer Federation vice president of security Frank Pannell.

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The USSF did not give a reason Tuesday other than to say it was not related to the successful effort to have forward Folarin Balogun's one-game, red-card suspension lifted.

Zapatka has been the team's administrative manager since 2020 and has worked for the United States Soccer Federation since 2015.

The U.S. was eliminated from the World Cup with a 4-1 loss to Belgium.