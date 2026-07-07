Jordan Henderson 'proud' of 'special' England despite injury at World Cup

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Jordan Henderson spoke of his pride at being part of a "special" England team as the injured midfielder reflected on an unforgettable night that ended in a Mexican hospital.

The 36-year-old is at his seventh major tournament and had quite the Sunday evening at the Estadio Azteca, where he managed to get booked despite not playing a minute and then took a painful tumble.

Henderson joined his England team-mates for a post-match rendition of the Oasis hit 'Wonderwall', only to take a nasty fall climbing back over the advertising boards following the singalong.

Jordan Henderson was injured falling over an advertising board. Getty

The midfielder was taken to hospital having left the field on a stretcher and is expected to undergo wrist surgery, although he has suggested on Instagram that he will stay with Thomas Tuchel's team.

"A night to remember that's for sure! What an incredible performance against all the different challenges," Henderson posted.

"So proud to be a part of this special team. Thanks for all the support, another big one Saturday."

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Henderson's injury is a blow for a group that will also be without Jarell Quansah against Norway, although the Football Association has been considering its options regarding an appeal of his red card.

The Bayer Leverkusen man returned from a twisted ankle to start at right-back against Mexico, only to be sent off in the second half for a challenge reviewed on the pitchside monitor.

Reece James has only been able to start the first two matches but is pushing to return from a hamstring issue against Norway.