FIFA World Cup 2026 stats: Messi passes Mbappe, beats Maradona, sets multiple records; Switzerland's 72 longest-ever in history

Open Extended Reactions

On a dramatic day of football, Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to come from two goals down to beat Egypt 3-2 as they entered the quarterfinals with a goal in injury-time.

Later, Switzerland set up a quarterfinal clash against the defending world champions when they beat Colombia on penalties (4-3), after the game finished goalless after extra time.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you best stats from the World Cup action on July 7:

Argentina 3 - 2 Egypt

1

Lionel Messi is the first player in FIFA World Cup history to score in 6 consecutive knockout stage matches (4 in 2022, 2 in 2026)

1

Argentina are the first team to win a World Cup knockout match inside regulation time after trailing by two goals with 15 minutes left. In fact, this is the first time ever that a reigning World Cup champion has come back to win from trailing by 2+ goals.

1/6

Messi is now one of six men to have scored in their nation's first 5 games at a single World Cup: Just Fontaine for France in 1958 (6 games), Jairzinho for Brazil in 1970 (6), Gerd Müller for Germany in 1970 (5), Rivaldo for Brazil in 2002 (5), and James Rodríguez for Colombia in 2014 (5)

1

Messi, who had a penalty saved in the 21st minute, is the first man to fail to convert two penalties in a single World Cup (excluding shootouts). He has converted only 4/8 career World Cup penalties.

2

The last two players to score, complete 5+ dribbles, and create 5+ open play chances in a World Cup match: Diego Maradona vs Belgium (1986), Lionel Messi vs Egypt (2026).

2

Argentina and Portugal are the only teams to have two goals by the opponent overturned by VAR in this World Cup (The other for Argentina came in the first Group Stage game vs Algeria).

3

His performance, and goal, can get buried in the details but Mostafa Zico has now joined Mohamed Salah as the only Egyptians with three goal involvements in a single World Cup in the last 60 years (both in 2026). He is also the third Egyptian to score multiple goals at a single World Cup, after Mohamed Salah (2018), and Abdel Rahman Fawzi (1934).

3

This was Messi's third career World Cup KO stage game with at least 1 goal and 1 assist. That is the most of any player since 2006, when Messi made his WC debut. Thomas Müller (2) is the only other player with multiple such games in that span.

5

Argentina have won their first 5 games at a World Cup for just the 2nd time (after 2014, where they finished runner-up)

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

6

Lionel Messi created 6 chances against Egypt - tied for his second most in a World Cup match (2010 vs. Nigeria). The only opponent he's created more against? The team he will face in the quarterfinal - Switzerland (9 in 2014).

7

Messi has now scored 7 knockout stage goals at the World Cup. That's tied for third-most with Pelé (BRA), Vava (BRA), and Oldrich Nejedly (CZE).

8

Messi's goal today was his 8th goal this tournament, passing France's Kylian Mbappé (7, along with Erling Haaland) in the Golden Boot race for this edition while also tying Argentina's record for most goals in a single World Cup (Guillermo Stabile in 1930).

His 8-goal tally is also the most by a player through a team's opening five games of a single edition since Germany's Gerd Müller in 1970 (10)

8

Argentina have scored 8 goals from the 76th minute-or-later in their matches at the 2026 World Cup - tied for the most in a single World Cup with West Germany from 1954

9

Messi now has 9 assists in World Cup football, the most since records started (1966). His assist today broke a a tie he held with Diego Maradona for the record.

9

Messi has extended his own World Cup record of scoring in consecutive games: it's now a 9-game scoring streak.

10

Enzo Fernández's header was the 10th winning goal scored in the 90th minute at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, now the most in any single edition.

11

Argentina are now on an 11-game unbeaten streak at FIFA World Cup dating back to 2022. It is now the team's longest unbeaten streak in WC play.

11

Argentina have scored multiple goals in 11 straight World Cup matches (2022-2026), tying Uruguay (1930-1954) for the longest streak in World Cup history.

12

Lionel Messi recorded 12 touches in the attacking penalty area vs. Egypt, his second-most in a World Cup match (13 vs. Poland in 2022).

14

Messi now has 14 career goal contributions in the World Cup knockout stages (7 goals, 7 assists). That breaks a tie he held with Mbappé for the most in the last 60 years.

Switzerland 0 (4) - 0 (3) Colombia

Switzerland celebrate beating Colombia after a penalty shootout. David Ramos/Getty Images

72

Switzerland reached the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 1954. The 72-year gap between quarterfinal appearances is the longest in World Cup history.

3/4

Switzerland have reached the quarterfinals in three of their last four major tournaments (2020 EURO, 2024 EURO and 2026 World Cup), only failing to do so in the 2022 WC (eliminated in Rd of 16).

3/4

Colombia have been eliminated in three of four all-time appearances in the World Cup Round of 16; they have not reached the quarterfinals since 2014.

4/5

Colombia have lost four of their last five penalty kick shootouts in all competitions. They've also lost both their World Cup penalty kick shootouts (also 2018 Rd of 16 vs England). Colombia became the tenth team to lose multiple PK shootouts in WC history.

8

This was the eighth 0-0 draw in this World Cup, the most in a single tournament.

3

There have been only three editions of the World Cup (1934 - 8, 1994 - 7, 1958 - 7) with more than six UEFA teams in the quarterfinals, as is the case in the 2026 edition.

3.0

Gregor Kobel has prevented 3.0 xG in the Switzerland goal, the most of any goalkeeper in the World Cup so far.

13, 6 and 0.7

At the end of regulation time, this match was tied for the second-fewest shots (13), had the fewest combined chances (6) and the lowest combined xG (0.70) in any game this World Cup.

131

James Rodríguez made his 131st appearance for Colombia, tying David Ospina for the most in team history. James also brought up his 11th World Cup appearance - now the most of any Colombian player, ever.

Information from ESPN's Global Research Team contributed to this report.