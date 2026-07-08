World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, news as Argentina narrowly advance to World Cup quarter finals in a dramatic 3-2 thriller over Egypt, Switzerland edge out Colombia in penalties - July 8

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It says to embedWith no matches happening today we'll look towards our first 2026 World Cup quarter final in France vs. Morocco, taking place tomorrow at 9.00 p.m. in Foxborough Stadium, Boston.

- U.S. men, women get equal split of $16M World Cup prize

- Where would Argentina be if not for Messi? On a flight home

- Switzerland beat Colombia in shootout, Argentina up next

Argentina narrowly advance to the quarter finals of the World Cup in a dramatic 3-2 thriller over Egypt at Atlanta Stadium, and they have Messi to thank. With Argentina being 2-0 down until the 79th minute, Messi hauled his team back with 11 minutes remaining.

He orchestrated the turnaround by providing the assist for Cristian Romero's header and scoring the equaliser himself just four minutes later.

In the 92nd minute, Enzo Fernández topped off Argentina's comeback against Egypt by making a late run into the box. He met a precise cross from Lautaro Martínez and guided a powerful header into the top corner to seal Argentina's place in the 2026 World Cup quarter finals.

Columbia played Switzerland for a spot in the quarter finals. Columbia had more possession and more chances over the Swiss but failed to execute. This led to extra time and finished on a 0-0 win on penalties for Switzerland as they edged out Columbia in a nail-biting shootout to progress.

With no matches happening today we'll look towards our first 2026 World Cup quarter final in France vs. Morocco, taking place tomorrow at 9.00 p.m. in Foxborough Stadium, Boston as well as diving into the other quarter finals to come.