Transfer rumors, news: PSG, Spurs, Chelsea eye USMNT striker

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USMNT and Monaco striker Folarin Balogun is being tracked by Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, while Major League Soccer clubs have made calls to look into the availability of Mohamed Salah. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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Trending rumors

USMNT and Monaco striker Folarin Balogun scored three goals at the World Cup. (Photo by John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images)

- Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are vying for the signature of USMNT and Monaco striker Folarin Balogun, as reported by Footmercato. Balogun, 25, has impressed at the World Cup, despite being the center of attention for having his red card vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina rescinded by FIFA after a call from US President Donald Trump. Monaco have already drawn up a list of possible replacements for Balogun and have submitted a €15 million to sign Nantes' Matthis Abline.

- Major League Soccer clubs have made calls to look into the availability of Mohamed Salah, who has been a free agent since the expiry of his Liverpool contract and continues to receive attention from the Saudi Pro League, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. The 34-year-old has previously refused to commit to deciding his future, but now the World Cup is over the Egypt international will make a decision.

- Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has no doubt that Atletico Madrid's Julián Álvarez is the striker that the club need to sign, according to Mundo Deportivo. Álvarez, 26, is a different striker to Robert Lewandowski, who joined Chicago Fire after the expiry of his contract, but the Argentina international is Flick's desired replacement because he can score goals and surprise his opponents through his different types of movements. Barcelona chiefs Deco and Joan Laporta also remain committed to signing him, especially as he has put pressure on Atleti to let him join the Blaugrana for a fee of over €100 million.

- Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho could join various former Manchester United teammates by moving to Napoli, according to TEAMtalk. Napoli are among various European clubs closely monitoring the 22-year-old's situation, while he could also go to Saudi Arabia if the right sporting and financial package is presented to him. Chelsea are now prepared to listen to offers but aren't interested in sending Garnacho out on loan.

- Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez is still Juventus' priority option as they look to sign a new No. 1, as reported by Sky Italia. After discussions on Tuesday, Juve will meet with the 33-year-old's agent to determine the costs involved before reaching an agreement with Villa. Tottenham Hotspur's Guglielmo Vicario is the alternative option if their move to sign the Argentina international falls through.

play 2:10 Gomez: Messi is the reason Argentina are still in the World Cup

Other rumors

- Free agent goalkeeper Illan Meslier is set to join Arsenal following the expiration of his contract with Leeds United. (Sky Sports)

- Dusan Vlahovic and Juventus are both open to reuniting after the striker's contract with the Bianconeri was allowed to expire. (Tuttosport)

- Barcelona are making a final push to sign Portugal full back Joao Cancelo from Al Hilal following the expiry of his loan. (Marca)

- Atletico Madrid are accelerating their efforts to sign Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand for €50 million in the hopes of having him available for the start of pre-season on Monday. (Marca)

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- Newcastle United are set to open talks with Freiburg over a move for Switzerland midfielder Johan Manzambi. (Athletic)

- Real Betis and Ajax remain in the race to sign free-agent midfielder Dani Ceballos, while he was offered to Villarreal but isn't their priority. (Matteo Moretto)

- Tottenham Hotspur's Djed Spence is the latest right back being considered by Everton, who are also looking at Strasbourg's Guela Doue, Atalanta's Raoul Bellanova, Arsenal's Ben White and West Ham United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka. (TEAMtalk)

- AC Milan want Genk attacking midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas, but his transfer would cost €40 million. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Milan also have a verbal agreement with Lazio to sign center back Mario Gila, who will join on a five-year deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Como are close to completing a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund right back Yan Couto on loan with a €20 million option to make the move permanent. (Sky Deutschland)

- Fiorentina are leading the race to sign Victor Valdepenas, but Jose Mourinho could still look to keep the defender at Real Madrid. (Sky Italia)

- Real Madrid have informed Real Valladolid of their decision to exercise the clause that allows them to re-sign Angel Carvajal. (Marca)

- Internazionale are interested in Hellas Verona midfielder Abdul Alim Compaore. (Nicolo Schira)

- Nice winger Mohamed-Ali Cho is among the names being considered by Monaco as they prepare to lose Maghnes Akliouche to PSG. (L'Equipe)

- Napoli and Cagliari are interested in Catanzaro right back Constantino Favasuli, who has also been monitored by Atalanta and Torino. (Nicolo Schira)