Anthony Gordon: England squad 'the best group I have been a part of'

Anthony Gordon is loving life at the World Cup and says the current England squad is "the best group I have been a part of by a country mile."
Gordon played a heroic role in Sunday night's famous round-of-16 win against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium, which saw the team show unbreakable spirit to overcome a host of challenges, including playing over 40 minutes with 10 men.
Boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken about creating a "brotherhood" and Gordon says the mood in the camp is driving the team towards glory.
"Camp life is amazing. I am absolutely loving it," the Barcelona winger said on the latest episode of Extra Time.
"We have got an unbelievable group, the best England group I have been a part of by a country mile, in terms of chemistry, in terms of connection, not just on the pitch but off the pitch.
"In terms of standards off the pitch, we are holding each other accountable, which is really important for any team that wants to be successful."
Gordon has contributed to England's run to the quarterfinal, where they will meet Norway on Saturday, providing two assists for Harry Kane in the late turnaround against the Democratic Republic of Congo before winning the crucial penalty against Mexico that Kane scored.
But the Liverpudlian wants to add goals to his game and has been seeking out his captain for advice.
He said: "I love finishing, it's a big part of my game, I want to be a goalscorer.
"The only way I can truly get to where I want to be is by practising every single day.
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"The more practice allows you to become free in the mind on game day.
"I have been speaking to H [Kane] and trying to gain as much knowledge as I possibly can because he can do it on both feet, doesn't matter the angle, doesn't matter off his touch, the ball finds a way into the net.
"I have been trying to pick up a little bit off him."