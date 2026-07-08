Anthony Gordon: England squad 'the best group I have been a part of'

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Anthony Gordon is loving life at the World Cup and says the current England squad is "the best group I have been a part of by a country mile."

Gordon played a heroic role in Sunday night's famous round-of-16 win against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium, which saw the team show unbreakable spirit to overcome a host of challenges, including playing over 40 minutes with 10 men.

Boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken about creating a "brotherhood" and Gordon says the mood in the camp is driving the team towards glory.

"Camp life is amazing. I am absolutely loving it," the Barcelona winger said on the latest episode of Extra Time.

"We have got an unbelievable group, the best England group I have been a part of by a country mile, in terms of chemistry, in terms of connection, not just on the pitch but off the pitch.