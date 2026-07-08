Brazil's Bruno Guimarães breaks silence on 'agonising' penalty miss against Norway

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Brazil's Bruno Guimarães has opened up about the psychological toll of missing a penalty at the World Cup.

With the score still goalless, the Newcastle midfielder had his spot kick saved by goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland during Brazil's 2-1 defeat to Norway in Sunday's round-of-16.

Brazil suffered their earliest exit in a World Cup since 1990 and Guimarães described Sunday as the "saddest day of my life."

"I've written and deleted this so many times I've lost count," he wrote on Instagram.

"I've always been here for the victories, so it's only fair that I step forward and face you all head-on in defeat. Football, which has given me everything I have, is now causing me the worst pain of my 28 years of life."

Bruno Guimarães missed a penalty that would've given Brazil a 1-0 lead against Norway. They subsequently lost 2-0 thanks to an Erling Haaland double. Elsa/Getty Images

Guimarães was Brazil's third-choice penalty taker but with Neymar on the bench at the time and Raphinha unavailable, he took the spot kick ahead of Vinícius Júnior.

He became the first Brazilian to miss a penalty in a World Cup -- not counting shootouts -- since 1986.

"Missing that penalty kick and being eliminated in the round-of-16 is tough," he added. "It's agonizing, it hurts a lot but it will be just another obstacle to overcome. I've been through so much that only I know... I'm certain that, no matter how bad I'm feeling right now, it will all pass.

"The craziest part of it all was coming home after the saddest day of my life, and the first thing my kids said when I woke up was, "Daddy, let's play football?" And that's when I realised that, regardless of whether the days are good or bad, football will always be my great love."

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Under coach Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil had hopes of lifting their sixth World Cup title in the United States. Guimarães, who has three goals in 48 appearances for his country, believes he and Brazil will bounce back.

"I accept my responsibility, as I always have, and now is no time for it to be any different," he said.

"I'm deeply saddened by the way it ended, but I'm certain that God knows everything...The dream isn't over. It lives on in my heart and in the hearts of thousands who are passionate about our country. Now is the time to reflect, regain my strength with my family, and come back even stronger."