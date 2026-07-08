Grant Xhaka confirms intention to stay with Sunderland despite Chelsea links

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Granit Xhaka has confirmed his intention to stay with Sunderland following recent speculation linking him with a move to Chelsea.

Xhaka, currently at the World Cup with Switzerland, was speaking after a round of 16 victory over Colombia on penalties that sent the Swiss into the quarterfinals.

ESPN had previously reported that Chelsea were exploring a deal to sign the Sunderland captain, with the West London club viewing with the 33-year-old as an experienced player capable of bringing leadership to a young dressing room.

Speaking to DAZN, Xhaka put an end to any talk of a reunion with Xabi Alonso.

"Sunderland has been my home since day one. We are all very happy. I've decided to stay where I am; the most important thing is family. I'm ready to make history with them."

The comments are far removed from Xhaka's previous statements at the World Cup, when he refused to deny a move was out of the question.

"That's not my job [to talk about a potential move to Chelsea]. I have my management for that. I want to concentrate fully on the World Cup."

Xhaka was an integral part of the Sunderland setup last season as they finished 7th in the Premier League and became only the fifth promoted club to qualify for Europe through a league position in their first season back in the Premier League.

The focus for Xhaka now though is the World Cup as Switzerland battled through extra time and penalties to come out on top against Colombia in a hard fought, cagey match on Tuesday.

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- Switzerland overcome penalty 'curse' to oust Colombia at World Cup

- Chelsea exploring deal to sign Sunderland's Granit Xhaka - sources

"I'm extremely proud of the team," Xhaka told SRF.

"It was an incredible display of mental fortitude. Willpower won. We've made history -- it's an unbelievable feeling. The relief makes us very proud. We've been waiting for a long time to write a story like this.

Now the journey continues, and we're happy to still be here. I think it's the crowning achievement of the current generation. Hopefully, there will be another one; it's a special generation."

Switzerland will face Lionel Messi and Argentina next in the quarterfinals during the early hours of Monday.