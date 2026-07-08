World Cup quarterfinal injury tracker: Who is at risk of missing out ahead of key knockout games?

France 'not focusing' on Argentine referee for match vs. Morocco (0:44)

Open Extended Reactions

With the World Cup quarterfinals fast approaching, teams will have already played five matches -- some that have stretched into extra time and penalties, while balancing the demands of criss-crossing North America.

Managers are anxiously awaiting the latest fitness updates before naming their starting XIs for the biggest games of the tournament.

ESPN are tracking the key injury concerns and availability news as the race for the semifinals intensifies.

Aurélien Tchouaméni missed out against Paraguay with a groin issue. Photo by Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Quarterfinal: Morocco, Foxborough, July 9

Injury: Groin problem

Tchouaméni was forced to leave training in the run-up to France's round-of-16 clash against Paraguay. He was replaced by Manu Koné in midfield, who started alongside Adrien Rabiot against the South American side.

On Wednesday, head coach Didier Deschamps said: "He feels better. He was the only one I had to assess, but he feels better. He might take part in training today. I'll have to see later on. All the other players are available."

Quarterfinal: France, Foxborough, July 9

Injury: Unknown

New Bayern Munich signing Saibari came off in the 22nd minute of Morocco's round-of-16 triumph over Canada.

Having scored in all three group stage matches, Saibari winced and was taken off in the first half last time out, replaced by Soufiane Rahimi.

His status for the France game and potentially beyond is unclear for the moment.

Quarterfinal: Belgium, Los Angeles, July 10

Injury: Collar bone

Both Yéremy Pino and Nico Williams suffered injuries in the same group stage match. Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In a cruel twist for Spain boss Luis de la Fuente, both Pino and Nico Williams came off injured in the same match -- the group stage closer vs. Uruguay.

Pino landed awkwardly on his collar bone after a fall and was seen leaving the stadium in a sling.

"But the worst thing is the huge pain we feel with Yéremy, who could miss the rest of the World Cup," de la Fuente said at the time.

Quarterfinal: Belgium, Los Angeles, July 10

Injury: Right adductor

Williams' chances of appearing at the rest of this World Cup remain in serious doubt after an injury he suffered against Uruguay on June 26.

Taken off in the second half in the group stage fixture, the winger said it was "one of the worst days of my life," and has not appeared in either of La Roja's knockout matches so far.

Álex Baena got the nod at left-wing against Austria and Portugal.

Quarterfinal: Spain, Los Angeles, July 10

Injury: ACL rupture

Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana will miss the remainder of the World Cup and is likely to be sidelined for a significant chunk of Aston Villa's 2026-27 Premier League campaign after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in Monday's 4-1 round-of-16 win over the United States.

Team doctor Brahim Hacene described the diagnosis as "devastating news, both for him personally and for the team," adding that the Belgian federation and Aston Villa will work together to determine the midfielder's treatment and rehabilitation.

Reece James is seen as England's No. 1 right-back when fit. Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Quarterfinal: Norway, Miami Gardens, July 10

Injury: Hamstring soreness

James missed England team training on Wednesday in Kansas, instead following an individual programme ahead of Saturday's World Cup quarterfinal against Norway.

The right-back started England's first two matches of the tournament but felt soreness in his hamstring after the 0-0 draw with Ghana. His absence is a concern for Thomas Tuchel, with the Three Lions already short on options at right-back.

Tuchel will hope James can return to full training before facing Erling Haaland and Co. in Miami.

Marc Guéhi, England

Quarterfinal: Norway, Miami Gardens, July 10

Injury: Fitness

Guéhi missed England team training on Wednesday in Kansas and instead completed what the FA described as an "individual programme."

The defender played the full 90 minutes in England's 3-2 round-of-16 win over Mexico on Sunday, and Tuchel hopes to have him fit to take on his Manchester City teammate Erling Haaland on July 10.

Declan Rice, England

Quarterfinal: Norway, Miami Gardens, July 10

Injury: Fitness

Rice also missed England's group session on Wednesday, completing an individual programme as the squad prepared for Saturday's quarterfinal against Norway.

The midfielder played the full round-of-16 win over Mexico and even filled in at right-back late on against Congo DR earlier in the tournament.

After the win over Congo DR in the group stage, Rice said that he had battling "terrible pain."

Jordan Henderson, England

Quarterfinal: Norway, Miami Gardens, July 10

Injury: Arm fracture

One of the most bizarre injuries of the tournament, Henderson broke his arm during post-match celebrations after England beat Mexico 3-2 in the round of 16, ending his tournament.

The 36-year-old was an unused substitute, but fell off the advertising hoarding when the squad went over to start the festivities with travelling supporters behind the goal.

He successfully underwent surgery on his arm and will remain with the squad in Kansas.

Information from ESPN's Tom Hamilton, Rob Dawson and Alex Kirkland was used in this report.