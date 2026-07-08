Zlatko Dalić steps down as Croatia boss after World Cup exit

Open Extended Reactions

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalić has stepped down following the nation's World Cup exit, the Croatian Football Federation has announced.

The 59-year-old, who was appointed head coach in October 2017, has ended his near nine-year reign in the wake of his side's round-of-32 defeat by Portugal.

"Following nearly nine years, head coach Zlatko Dalić has decided to close his incredibly successful chapter with Croatia," the federation said on X.

"Head coach, thank you for everything -- the victories, the achievements, the qualifying berths, the medals, the unity, the respect, and your unwavering commitment to fight for Croatia, both on and off the pitch.

It was heartbreak in Zlatko Dalić's final match as Croatia exited in the round of 32 to Portugal. Photo by Sanjin Strukic/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

"The results speak of your coaching virtues. The respect you've earned from your players, staff, and opponents speaks volumes about the person you are."

Under Dalić, Croatia's so-called golden generation, which included star player Luka Modrić, were runners-up at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and third at the 2022 edition in Qatar. They were also runners-up at the 2023 Nations League.

"I have always said that there is no greater honor than leading my national team, and that I cannot have a more important, more responsible, and more beautiful job than this," Dalić said.

"The support in recent days has prompted me to reconsider my decision to leave, but ... It's about time. As much as I still feel the ambition and desire to write new successes with Croatia, I feel that this is the right moment to conclude this incredible era."

- O'Hanlon: Who is the most important player for each World Cup quarterfinalist?

- Egyptian FA says it 'cannot remain silent' about refereeing decisions in Argentina match

- Jorge Jesus is the leading candidate for the Portugal head coach role - sources

The federation called Dalić's time at the helm an "unforgettable journey" and said his departure was a "proud farewell."

A successor to Dalić has not yet been announced.

Information from PA and the Associated Press was used in this report.