World Cup 2026 Yellow Card watch: Who is walking on a tightrope in quarterfinals?

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After almost a month of World Cup action we have now reached the quarterfinals of the 2026 tournament.

A dramatic round of 16 stage saw England pass a tough test against Mexico at the Estadio Azteca, Norway stun the world and beat Brazil and Argentina survive another major scare and edge past Egypt.

Meanwhile, Morocco eased past Canada, France and Spain found ways past Paraguay and Portugal respectively, Belgium dumped out the last remaining co-hosts United States and finally we saw Switzerland beat Colombia on penalties.

So we now know our quarterfinal match-ups and the path to the final is set.

One thing nobody wants heading towards the back end of the World Cup though, is suspensions.

Declan Rice was booked inside the first minute against Mexico. Rodrigo Oropeza / AFP via Getty Images

Yellow cards were wiped out after the group stages, but any yellow card handed out in the knockout stage starts the count again and, if a player receives two yellow cards, they are banned for the next game.

That is until the semifinals, meaning that the last time yellow cards accumulate is the quarterfinals.

But who are the players that are walking on a tightrope in the quarterfinals?

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France vs. Morocco, Boston, July 9

There are as many as eight players in this match that are one yellow card away from suspension should their team reach the semifinal.

France saw three of their players shown yellow cards in their 1-0 win over Paraguay in the round of 16.

Midfielder Manu Koné and forwards Bradley Barcola and Michael Olise were all booked in that feisty encounter.

Michael Olise was controversially booked in France's match with Paraguay. MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP via Getty Images

That means any of them could miss a potential semifinal against Spain or Belgium should they be booked again.

Olise has been one of France's most important players and has five assists this tournament -- so would be a major blow.

For Morocco, they have five players who have already been booked -- Redouane Halhal, Achraf Hakimi, Bilal El Khannouss, Azzedine Ounahi and Issa Diop.

Should Morocco stun France and gain revenge for their 2022 semifinal defeat, they will not want to be without Hakimi or Diop, who have been key defenders or Ounahi, who scored twice against Canada.

Spain vs. Belgium, Los Angeles, July 10

There are only two players who could be banned if they are booked in this all-European clash.

Spain forward Ferran Torres was booked late on during their 1-0 win over Portugal, while Belgium defender Brandon Mechele is also on one booking in the knockout stages.

England vs. Norway, Miami, July 11

Another all-European clash and there are a fair few players (five to be precise) in this one who cannot afford to be booked.

Norway's Antonio Nusa has been a hugely important player and he is a booking away from suspension.

Jude Bellingham was shown a yellow card in the win over Congo DR. Xu Zijian/Xinhua via Getty Images

Meanwhile, England have as many as four players who were yellow carded against Mexico or Congo DR.

Already missing Jarell Quansah, subject to an appeal, after his red card against Mexico, fellow defenders Marc Guéhi and Nico O'Reilly were both booked at the Azteca.

As was Declan Rice, inside the opening minute, while talisman Jude Bellingham was the only England player shown a yellow card against Congo DR.

They must all avoid a booking or they will be out of the semifinal, should England advance past Norway of course.

Argentina vs. Switzerland, Kansas City, July 12

Argentina have just one player who has received a booking in their two nervy knockout matches, 2022 penalty shootout hero Gonzalo Montiel.

Gonzalo Montiel was booked in Argentina's win over Cape Verde. Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Switzerland, meanwhile, who have reached the quarterfinals for the first time since 1954, have three players on a booking.

Midfielders Deniz Zakaria and Granit Xhaka are both in peril of a ban, while Miro Muheim also cannot afford a yellow card.