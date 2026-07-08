England's Jordan Henderson undergoes surgery on broken arm, to remain at Kansas camp

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Jordan Henderson has undergone surgery on his arm in Kansas after breaking it in the celebrations following England's 3-2 win over Mexico on Sunday.

Henderson, 36, tripped over an advertising hoarding as he climbed back onto the pitch after celebrating with the England fans. He landed awkwardly on his arm and was stretchered off the pitch with oxygen.

Henderson stayed in Mexico on the night of the game, and has since travelled back to the team's base in Kansas to undergo surgery on the broken arm.

"Surgery done! Now let's get ready for the big one Saturday," Henderson said in an Instagram post.

Jordan Henderson has undergone surgery following an arm break celebrating the Mexico win. Getty

The Brentford midfielder will miss the rest of the World Cup, but is understood to be keen to stay with the team in Kansas as they prepare for Saturday's quarterfinal against Norway in Miami.

With Henderson injured, England's central midfielder stocks have taken a dent. That leaves Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham and Kobbie Mainoo as their options.

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Henderson featured against Panama in their final group stage match, and in the process became the first England men's player to play in four World Cups.