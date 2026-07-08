Ruben Amorim: I made mistakes with Manchester United

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Ruben Amorim has admitted to making mistakes during his time as Manchester United boss but said he learned a lot during his time at Old Trafford.

Speaking at his first news conference since taking over as AC Milan's head coach, Amorim admitted there were things he got wrong during his ill-fated 14-month spell in the Premier League, which ended when he was sacked by United in January.

"It's hard to explain the mistakes because for that I would have to explain all the context of the last adventure," Amorim said.

"It's hard to say to you every mistake. The only thing to say is I learned a lot and I did some mistakes.

Ruben Amorim has said that he made mistakes with Man United. Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/AC Milan via Getty Images.

"I didn't have the opportunity, and I'm sorry for that, to say something to the Manchester United fans, I'm really proud to be their coach for a year in that time.

"But now is a different history. There are a lot of things I could do better in the last experience but sometimes it's like that. You need to learn to find the right spot to reach a different level and that's my thinking here."

Amorim was named United boss in November 2024 after the dismissal of Erik ten Hag, but struggled to turn around their fortunes as they limped to a 15th-placed finish in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final to Tottenham.

Although they were sixth at the time of his dismissal, Amorim continued to face heavy criticism of his 3-4-3 tactical model, as well as his limited use of academy players.

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"Everyone learns from their experience," the 41-year-old Portuguese added on Wednesday.

"I learned a lot. I did some mistakes. There are some things I will try to change and there are some things you never change. But I think I will be a better [coach]."

Amorim won only 25 of his 63 games in charge of United, losing 23, and won only 15 of his 47 Premier League matches -- with his points-per-game average of 1.23 the lowest of any United boss in the Premier League era.

Amorim has signed a three-year deal to replace Massimiliano Allegri as Milan boss.