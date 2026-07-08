Man United agree £50m deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos - sources

Would Andrey Santos be a good signing for Man United? (1:02)

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Manchester United have agreed a deal with Chelsea for midfielder Andrey Santos, sources have told ESPN.

United are set to play an initial fee of £48 million ($64m) for the 22-year-old Brazilian with another £2m ($2.3m) due in potential add-ons.

Personal terms are already in place and Santos has been given permission by Chelsea to undergo a medical.

Andrey Santos has 28 Premier League appearances for Chelsea. Getty

United have turned their attention to Santos after missing out on Mateus Fernandes, who has joined Tottenham from West Ham for £85m ($114m).

Meanwhile, sources close to United have rejected speculation that Éderson's proposed move from Atalanta has stalled because of problems with his medical.

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United have agreed the structure of the deal with Atalanta and Éderson's representatives. A full medical is set to take place now that Brazil are out of the World Cup.