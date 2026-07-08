          Man United agree £50m deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos - sources

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          Would Andrey Santos be a good signing for Man United? (1:02)

          • Rob DawsonJul 8, 2026, 04:41 PM

          Manchester United have agreed a deal with Chelsea for midfielder Andrey Santos, sources have told ESPN.

          United are set to play an initial fee of £48 million ($64m) for the 22-year-old Brazilian with another £2m ($2.3m) due in potential add-ons.

          Personal terms are already in place and Santos has been given permission by Chelsea to undergo a medical.

          United have turned their attention to Santos after missing out on Mateus Fernandes, who has joined Tottenham from West Ham for £85m ($114m).

          Meanwhile, sources close to United have rejected speculation that Éderson's proposed move from Atalanta has stalled because of problems with his medical.

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          United have agreed the structure of the deal with Atalanta and Éderson's representatives. A full medical is set to take place now that Brazil are out of the World Cup.