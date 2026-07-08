Man United agree £50m deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos - sources

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Chelsea for midfielder Andrey Santos, sources have told ESPN.
United are set to play an initial fee of £48 million ($64m) for the 22-year-old Brazilian with another £2m ($2.3m) due in potential add-ons.
Personal terms are already in place and Santos has been given permission by Chelsea to undergo a medical.
United have turned their attention to Santos after missing out on Mateus Fernandes, who has joined Tottenham from West Ham for £85m ($114m).
Meanwhile, sources close to United have rejected speculation that Éderson's proposed move from Atalanta has stalled because of problems with his medical.
- Premier League 2026 summer transfers: All confirmed ins, outs for every club
- Transfer rumors, news: PSG, Spurs, Chelsea eye USMNT striker
- Premier League 2026-27 kits: Ranking every jersey released
United have agreed the structure of the deal with Atalanta and Éderson's representatives. A full medical is set to take place now that Brazil are out of the World Cup.