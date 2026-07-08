Reece James, Marc Guéhi and Declan Rice miss England training ahead of World Cup quarterfinal

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Reece James, Marc Guéhi and Declan Rice missed England team training on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri ahead of Saturday's World Cup quarterfinal with Norway.

James, Rice and Guehi all went through individual training programmes on Wednesday, while the other 22 players trained as a group. Jordan Henderson missed out as he recovers from surgery on his arm.

The news of James' continued absence will come as a huge worry to Thomas Tuchel as the right-back position has proven to be a problem position during the World Cup. England are already without Jarell Quansah on Saturday through suspension, so Tuchel will be hoping James comes through training the rest of the week and is available to face Erling Haaland and co.

Reece James and Declan Rice were among the players to miss England training. Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images.

James started England's first two matches of the World Cup but felt some soreness in his hamstring after the 0-0 draw with Ghana. England were already a right-back down at this juncture after Tino Livramento pulled up injured on the eve of the tournament. Tuchel opted to pick Trevoh Chalobah as his replacement, backing Quansah to fill in at right-back if needed.

With James injured, Quansah started against Panama in New Jersey but was forced off injured. Djed Spence replaced him at right-back and he stayed there for the round of 32 match against Congo DR.

With Quansah and James both injured, it was Rice who filled in for Spence in the closing stages of that nervy 2-1 win. On Sunday in Mexico, Quansah started but was sent off after 54 minutes. Ezri Konsa then fitted in on the right side of England's defence but with Norway lying in wait, they'll hope to get James back fit.

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Rice and Guéhi are also undergoing what the FA call "individual programmes." They both played the full round of 16 match against Mexico on Sunday and Tuchel will hope to have them fit in time for the weekend.

England face Norway on Saturday afternoon in Miami Gardens, Florida, looking to book a place in the semifinals of the World Cup for the first time since 2018.