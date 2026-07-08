Ipswich Town confirm signing of Brazilian striker Emersonn from Toulouse

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Ipswich have announced the signing of Brazilian striker Emersonn from Toulouse.

The 21-year-old joins the promoted Suffolk club for an undisclosed fee, reported to be around £26.5 million ($35.5m), and has signed a five-year contract at Portman Road.

New Town boss Gary O'Neil, who took over after Kieran McKenna stepped down last month, has said the Brazil youth international can go on to make his mark in the English top flight.

"He is a young striker with real ability and potential who has had plenty of interest this summer, so for him to choose Ipswich Town is something we are very proud of," O'Neil said on the club website.

Ipswich Town have secured the services of Emersonn, 21, from Toulouse. Photo by Valentine CHAPUIS / AFP via Getty Images

"I know he is excited to be playing in the Premier League and we're looking forward to having him with us as we prepare for the new season."

Emersonn will begin pre-season training once his visa is granted. "Playing in the Premier League is something I have always dreamed of and I know I have picked the perfect club to do that with," he said.

"I will give everything for the team every time I play and I can't wait to get started and meet my new teammates as well as the supporters."

Ipswich will open their Premier League campaign on August 22nd against Sunderland.