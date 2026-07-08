Morgan Rogers: Has anyone ever stopped Norway's Erling Haaland?

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KANSAS CITY -- Morgan Rogers has said Erling Haaland might be "unstoppable" but believes cutting the Norway striker's supply line is the key to England keeping their World Cup dream alive.

Manchester City forward Haaland has scored seven goals in Norway's run to the quarterfinals, where they will face the Three Lions in Miami on Saturday.

It continued the 25-year-old's prolific season at club level, where he won the Premier League's Golden Boot for the third time in four seasons, ending with 27 goals from 35 appearances.

Morgan Rogers says England will plan for Norway striker Erling Haaland. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images.

Norway caused an upset by knocking out five-time World Cup winners Brazil in the previous round but Rogers said he was not surprised by the outcome given Haaland's form.

"They have one of the best strikers in the world and when he's on the pitch, anything can happen," the Aston Villa midfielder said.

"You can never be surprised if Erling scores two goals and they win a game. He's done it how many times over the course of his career. He keeps doing it."

Asked how England could stop Haaland, Rogers continued: "Has anyone ever stopped Erling Haaland? I'm not sure they have but we are going to have to try. I think he's such an unbelievable player, the things he does, the numbers he puts up, you're just in awe of how good he is and the level he's at.

"But also, it's not just him. They've got other good players as well that we play against regularly in the Premier League that we need to be mindful of.

"They're a really good team. I think that's what their biggest super strength is, that as a team, as a unit, they're so strong."

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Rogers -- and team-mate Ezri Konsa -- was part of a Villa side that beat City in three of their previous meetings in which Haaland failed to score.

"We've done well in those games against City but every game is different and he can just turn it on with a click of his fingers," Rogers said.

"We've just got to be so focused, so aware of the runs he makes and where he is in the box. He can be so deadly.

"I know we've done well against Villa and Ezri is a great defender to come up against him but it takes a whole team effort to stop someone like that, stop their supply line and we've got to look at what they do as team, how they create chances and try and nullify him as best as possible.

"It is going to be difficult because not many people can."