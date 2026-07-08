Man United-linked Aurélien Tchouaméni agrees new Real Madrid deal - sources

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Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni has agreed a new contract to tie him to the Spanish giants until 2031, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The 26-year-old joined Madrid from AS Monaco in 2022 for a fee of €85 million and his previous deal was due to expire in 2028.

The France international has been an undisputed starter for Real Madrid in recent seasons, under the management of Carlo Ancelotti, Xabi Alonso and Álvaro Arbeloa. However, several sources told ESPN in recent weeks that the Real Madrid board was considering sanctioning his departure if it would free up funds to sign another midfielder.

According to a source, Manchester United was monitoring the situation.

A conversation between José Mourinho and Tchouaméni was key to the player's decision to stay at Real Madrid and renew his contract, a source added. The new manager let him know that he would be a key player, and Tchouaméni reaffirmed his desire to remain in Madrid.

There had been doubts raised about Tchouaméni's future this summer following Madrid's turbulent season, which included a dressing-room bust-up between the France international and teammate Federico Valverde.

Mourinho continues to request more signings from the Real Madrid board, sources said, but these will not happen until more departures are finalized. Dani Ceballos, Dani Carvajal, David Alaba and Fran García have already left the club this summer.

Tchouaméni is currently with France at the World Cup, where he is preparing for Thursday's quarterfinal with Norway.