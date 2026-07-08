Didier Deschamps unconcerned by Argentinian officials in France-Morocco World Cup clash

France 'not focusing' on Argentine referee for match vs. Morocco (0:44)

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France head coach Didier Deschamps has played down the appointment of Argentinian officials for their World Cup quarterfinal against Morocco on Thursday.

Rivalry between the two nations has been fierce since Argentina beat France in the 2022 final, and a repeat remains a possibility this time around.

But Deschamps said he had no issue with Facundo Tello being awarded the game, along with two Argentinian assistants, reserve assistant and fourth official.

Didier Deschamps guided France to a World Cup triumph in 2018. Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

"We have to deal with it. I trust the referees. Our opponent is Morocco, not the referee," Deschamps said.

Back-up goalkeeper Robin Risser also backed the officials.

"There's been a certain bitterness [between France and Argentina] for a few years now since the last final, but that's part of the game," Risser said.

"If these referees are there, it's because they're up to the level of the competition."

Refereeing performances have come under scrutiny at this summer's tournament, with French official Francois Letexier's display in the round-of-16 game between Argentina and Egypt criticised by the north African team.

Deschamps could not resist a jibe back at those critics, adding: "Let's hope our [officials] are as good as Monsieur Letexier was."

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This game is a repeat of the 2022 semifinal when Morocco became the first African nation to reach the World Cup semifinals but their journey ended there, as France won 2-0.

But Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi does not feel they have to avenge that defeat.

"Whoever the opponent is, our goal remains the same: to reach the semifinals. So, we will focus on ourselves," Ouahbi said.

"There is no revenge. We only want to continue our journey."