Arsenal to step up interest in Newcastle's Bruno Guimarães - sources

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Arsenal are set to step up their interest in Bruno Guimarães after receiving encouragement that the midfielder wants to join them but agreeing a fee with Newcastle remains a significant stumbling block, sources have told ESPN.

Newcastle do not want to let the 28-year-old leave but sources suggest the club are aware Guimarães has indicated a desire to a move to the Premier League champions.

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The Gunners have been tracking Guimarães' situation through intermediaries and have indicated they are willing to pay in the region of £60 million ($80m) but Newcastle have dismissed the possibility of a deal at that price.

Eddie Howe's side are aware of the ramification of losing both Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali in the same window after the latter agreed a deal worth up to £100m ($134m) to join Tottenham. Anthony Gordon has also already left to join Barcelona in a £69.3m ($92.8m) transfer.

Bruno Guimarães was with Brazil at the World Cup before elimination at the hands of Norway. Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

Newcastle have been in talks to tie Guimarães to a new contract but are in a reasonably strong negotiating position given his present deal expires in 2028 and contains a club option to extend by a further year.

Arsenal are yet to hold direct negotiations with Newcastle and it remains to be seen whether Guimarães attempt to force his way out of the club or Newcastle soften their current stance.

Guimaraes was part of the Brazil squad which suffered a shock World Cup round-of-16 exit to Norway. He has made 153 Premier League appearances for Newcastle since joining from Lyon in January 2022.