Man City confirm appointment of Enzo Maresca's coaching staff

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Manchester City have confirmed the coaching staff set to join Enzo Maresca at the Etihad Stadium.

The club previously announced Maresca's appointment as head coach on a three-year deal, with the Italian returning to Manchester for a third spell as he succeeds Pep Guardiola.

And it won't just be the club he is familiar with, as he will be joined by staff members with whom he has long-standing relationships from his tenures at Leicester City and Chelsea.

Enzo Maresca won two major trophies during his 18-month tenure as Chelsea coach. Getty

Roberto Vitiello, Willy Caballero, Danny Walker, Michele De Bernardin, Marcos Alvarez, Denis Silva and Javier Molina are all set to join Maresca's backroom staff.

Vitiello -- who was teammates with Maresca at Palermo -- will be his assistant manager, while Caballero, who spent three seasons playing at City, will be first-team coach.

Walker and Silva will also be first-team coaches, with the former having previously worked at the Academy before following Maresca to Leicester and then Chelsea.

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De Bernardin will be the new goalkeeping coach, Alvarez the fitness coach, while Molina has been brought in as City's new analyst.

Maresca coached the Elite Development Squad at City in 2020 and then, after a brief stint at Parma, became one of Guardiola's first-team assistants in 2022.