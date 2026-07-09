Could AFCON final villain Brahim Diaz complete redemption arc for Morocco against Kylian Mbappe's France?

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Has there ever been a player whose entire international career has been in danger of being defined by one kick as Brahim Díaz?

After a magnificent Africa Cup of Nations on home soil earlier this year in which he was the tournament's outstanding player - scoring five goals - Diaz stepped forward to take the decisive penalty deep into stoppage time, after Senegal had finally been brought back from the dressing room to resume the match.

He had earned the penalty after being hauled down by El Hadji Malick Diouf, and had secured it after inciting the supporters in Rabat to pressure referee Jean-Jacques Ndala to consult VAR, with the Congolese official left with little choice after a cacophony of discontent from the stands.

However, when the moment eventually came for Diaz to step up, following a ten-minute delay, with Senegalese fans still battling with Moroccan riot police over on the far side of the pitch, he inexplicably decided to take the feeblest of Panenkas, gently lifting the ball into Édouard Mendy's grateful hands.

Rabat fell silent, Diaz crumbled, and was promptly substituted, Senegal struck the extra-time winner, and Morocco's dream died.

The criticism for the Spain-born forward soon followed, with disappointment and heartbreak replaced promptly by something far uglier. The Uber driver who took me to the airport the next day told me he never wanted to see the Real Madrid forward represent the Atlas Lions ever again.

The fact that Diaz had been born and raised in Spain, represented Spain at youth level, and only made his Morocco debut in 2024 after finally committing his future to the North Africans added venom to the criticism, and made him an easy target for supporters looking for a scapegoat.

No country has integrated diaspora-born players in Africa as effectively as Morocco, but here was the other side of the coin.

Brahim Diaz receives the Golden Boot award for finishing top scorer at AFCON 2025 ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/04CxBp6R0w - ESPN Africa (@ESPNAfrica) January 18, 2026

One failed penalty certainly overshadowed his month of brilliance at the AFCON, and threatened to poison his entire international career.

Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

But football, as always, has a remarkable capacity for redemption.

Ahead of Thursday's quarterfinal against France, Diaz is quietly enjoying one of the finest individual tournaments of any attacking player at the World Cup.

Everyone's talking about the Golden Boot contenders - Messi, Haaland, Kane, Mbappe - but Diaz has registered four assists in five matches so far, with only France's Michael Olise creating more, and has become the key creative influence in this Morocco side that has reached the Last Eight for the second consecutive World Cup.

Unlike Achraf Hakimi's buccaneering wide play from the right flank, Yassine Bounou's spectacular saves, or Ismael Saibari's goals, Diaz's impact has remained oddly understated. Perhaps it's what he needed.

Even during his magnificent showings during the Nations Cup, Diaz cut a humble and relaxed figure, perhaps unused to being the centre of attention after living out much of his career as a fringe player at Manchester City, then a squad player at Real Madrid, typically allowing Los Blancos' superstars to dominate the spotlight.

"I want another assist [against France], but the most important is not about the individual, it's not about me," he told journalists on Wednesday. "It's about the team. I don't mind if someone else scores or gets the assist, what I want is to win."

This humility has become increasingly emblematic of this Morocco side, as they've begun to win neutrals round again this tournament after receiving criticism during the latter stages of the AFCON.

Diaz wasn't part of the Morocco squad that reached the semifinals in Qatar, and has never really known what it's like to be part of a side considered underdogs.

Instead, he's become central to what this next evolution for the national side has looked like, and it's fitting that he's taken a more creative brief under Mohamed Ouahbi than he had under predecessor Walid Regragui.

Jose Hernandez/Getty Images

Modern Morocco are global in outlook, and Diaz - like Hakimi - was born in Spain, before coming through elite European academies.

He's been refined at some of the world's biggest clubs - City, Real, AC Milan - and, both technically and tactically, can help realise Ouahbi's vision and allow Morocco to impose themselves on the world's top sides, rather than be primarily reactive.

This blend has transformed the Atlas Lions into one of the most technically sophisticated teams a the World Cup, and Diaz and co. now have the opportunity to prove it against tournament favourites France...and a few familiar faces.

For the 26-year-old, a meeting with Les Bleus means a reunion with Real teammates Aurélien Tchouaméni and Kylian Mbappé, where all eyes will be on the latter to inspire France to another World Cup semi.

"They are my teammates at Real Madrid. Brilliant players, brilliant people, but tomorrow we're rivals," he continued. "Everyone wants to win and that's the most important. "We'll wish each other luck, but tomorrow we're rivals."

Diaz versus Mbappe is another intriguing subplot in a truly fascinating contest.

For a couple of years, the Moroccan has found himself living in Mbappe's shadow at Real. They're not direct positional rivals, but whether through headlines or marketing campaigns that accompany one of football's genuine superstars, Diaz, comparatively, has been one of the squad's less heralded names.

Pedro Castillo/Real Madrid via Getty Images

He's never started 18 league games in a single season for Real - with that number decreasing in each of the last three campaigns - and it remains to be seen what part he'll play at the club following the arrival of Jose Mourinho.

On Thursday, he has the opportunity to outshine Mbappe, not necessarily by scoring or dominating the headlines, but by continuing in the same vein as his tournament so far - helping Morocco get the best out of those around him.

Beyond his four assists, his intelligent movement between the lines has proved disruptive, while his ease receiving the ball under pressure has helped Morocco stay calm and assert themselves as they look to press forward. His decision-making has been excellent, with his assists in the opening two matches helping to set the tone for fine Moroccan displays. These moments may not go viral, but they do help to win knockout matches.

"What matters most is not the assists or the goals," Diaz continued. "It's always good to contribute, but what matters most is the team.

"If this helps my team win, then I'm really happy. I always take on the responsibility, I like to face the pressure."

And after the AFCON final, he certainly knows a thing or two about that.

Slowly, steadily, with every clever pass, with every perfectly weighted through-ball, Diaz is drowning out the lingering noise of that disastrous Panenka. Most importantly, perhaps, he didn't retreat in light of the criticism. He kept on stepping forward, reaffirming his desire to help the Atlas Lions' development.

"I dreamed of playing in the World Cup. This is a dream come true, representing Morocco and giving everything for your country," he concluded. "My advice [to youngsters in Morocco] is to never stop believing you can fulfil your dreams. Look at me, here I am in a World Cup quarterfinal."

Now comes the greatest test; France are favourites, Atlas Lions firm outsiders. If they are to return to the World Cup semis, they surely need the player who has risen from the lowest point any Moroccan player has experienced, to underpin their run to the Last Eight.

It would be one of international football's most compelling redemption arcs...just don't ask him to take a penalty!