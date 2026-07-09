Pierluigi Collina defends Egypt-Argentina referee after calls to send him home from World Cup

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FIFA's referees' chief Pierluigi Collina has defended officials at the World Cup after Egypt claimed "serious" mistakes had been made by the referee in their round-of-16 loss to Argentina.

The Egyptian Football Association called for French referee Francois Letexier and his team to be sent home after being left angered by key decisions in Tuesday's match, when they conceded three late goals to lose 3-2 to the defending champions.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan appeared to suggest there was favouritism shown towards Argentina by FIFA, saying: "Perhaps they wanted to keep the world champion in the competition."

It came soon after the controversy that surrounded FIFA's decision to suspend a one-game ban for United States striker Folarin Balogun following an intervention from U.S. president Donald Trump, who complained to FIFA president Gianni Infantino about Balogun's red card in their win over Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Pierluigi Collina has defended Francois Letexier. (Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

In comments published on FIFA's website, chief refereeing officer Collina insisted his officials could not be influenced by anyone.

"Of course, constructive discussion about decisions will always be part of football, but unfounded allegations have no place in our sport," he said.

"Nobody can question the integrity of the FIFA World Cup match officials. When this happens, it may provoke reactions that lead to threats against them and their families. This is not right.

"Equally, nobody can claim that FIFA refereeing can be influenced by anyone, not even by the FIFA president."

Egypt were angered by key decisions late in Tuesday's match. With Egypt leading 1-0, the Pharaohs had a second goal disallowed after Marwan Attia was penalised for stepping on Lisandro Martinez's foot at the start of the move. Egypt did score a second goal nine minutes later.

Then, in the build-up to Enzo Fernandez's stoppage-time winner, Egypt claimed Hamdi Fathy was pulled back by Alexis Mac Allister, and also felt they should have been awarded a penalty when Mohamed Salah went down under a challenge from Julián Álvarez before play switched to the other end.

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Addressing the complaints, Collina said replays show Attia "clearly treads" on Martinez's foot, adding: "We believe that a foul is a foul. Regardless of whether the foul appears 'obvious,' if the referee did not see it on the field of play, the VAR can intervene.

"Equally, if no foul is identified in the build-up to a goal, the VAR will advise the referee accordingly.

"Stepping on an opponent's foot is a foul, whereas a defender who touches the ball first and then makes normal football contact has not committed a foul. Again, an example of this came at the end of the same game.

"The referee and the VAR deemed it normal football contact between Egypt no. 10 Mohamed Salah and Argentina no. 10 Julian Alvarez."