Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal, Spurs to battle over Nusa

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Norway's RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa is a target for North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, while Colorado Rapids defender Lucas Herrington is wanted by Liverpool, Manchester United and Barcelona. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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Trending rumors

Antonio Nusa scored the opening goal in Norway's World Cup round of 32 win over Ivory Coast. Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images

- Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are battling over the signature of RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa, according TEAMtalk. The Bundesliga club are reported to have set a £51 million valuation for the 21-year-old Norway international, who has been monitored by both clubs for some time, with the Premier League expected to be his next destination despite Barcelona also keeping tabs on his situation. Nusa scored four goals and provided three assists in 31 league appearances last season, and is reported to be open to going in search of a new challenge when he returns from the FIFA World Cup.

- Liverpool, Manchester United and Barcelona are interested in Colorado Rapids defender Lucas Herrington, TEAMtalk reports. The 18-year-old Australia international is reported to have caught the attention of multiple clubs across Europe following his performances at the World Cup, with his representatives already in talks over a potential move. The Rapids are said to be open to letting him leave, though they would favor deals that allow him to stay with them for one more season on loan.

- Arsenal must meet Aston Villa's valuation if they want to sign attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers, according to Football Insider. The Gunners are believed to be at the front of the queue for the 23-year-old but, with five years remaining on his contract, Villa are expected to stand firm with their demands of a £130 million transfer fee. Rogers scored 10 goals in 37 Premier League matches last season, and is one of the top names on manager Mikel Arteta's shortlist.

- Liverpool are keen on Brighton & Hove Albion winger Yankuba Minteh, TEAMtalk reports. The Reds are preparing a proposal for the 21-year-old, having identified him as a potential alternative to RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande in their search for a Mohamed Salah successor. The Seagulls are reported to view him as one of the best prospects in the Premier League, with plans to use Anthony Gordon's switch from Newcastle to Barcelona as a "yardstick" to demand between £70 million and £80 million. Minteh scored four goals and registered three assists in 34 league matches last season.

- Real Madrid remain admirers of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. Diario AS reports that the 25-year-old is still on their radar for a potential future move, having kept tabs on him since he was at Eliteserien side Molde. Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano says the La Liga club have cooled their interest in Citizens midfielder Rodri, with the 30-year-old reportedly looked at as an option if president Florentino Perez wasn't re-elected in June.

ESPN sources

- Manchester United have agreed a deal with Chelsea for midfielder Andrey Santos. United are set to play an initial fee of £48 million ($64m) for the 22-year-old Brazilian with another £2m ($2.3m) due in potential add-ons. Personal terms are already in place and Santos has been given permission by Chelsea to undergo a medical. Read

- Arsenal are set to step up their interest in Bruno Guimarães after receiving encouragement that the midfielder wants to join them but agreeing a fee with Newcastle remains a significant stumbling block. Newcastle do not want to let the 28-year-old leave but sources suggest the club are aware Guimarães has indicated a desire to a move to the Premier League champions. Read

- Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni has agreed a new contract to tie him to the Spanish giants until 2031, sources confirmed to ESPN. The 26-year-old joined Madrid from AS Monaco in 2022 for a fee of €85 million and his previous deal was due to expire in 2028. Read

play 1:02 Would Andrey Santos be a good signing for Man United?

Other rumors

- Barcelona are lining up a move to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi. (Gerard Romero)

- Manchester United are looking to offload winger Marcus Rashford before their preseason training camp in Dublin next month. (The Sun)

- Inter Milan and Como remain in competition for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Crystal Palace have agreed a deal to sign free agent defender Óscar Mingueza, who recently left Celta Vigo. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani is keen on a switch to Juventus. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Tottenham Hotspur continue to monitor the situation of FC Koln winger Said El-Mala, who has been linked with Brentford. (Bild)

- Napoli are looking to offload striker Romelu Lukaku this summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Multiple clubs have shown interest in San Lorenzo and Paraguay international goalkeeper Orlando Gill following his performances at the World Cup. (Matteo Moretto)