Man United reveal location for new 100,000-seater stadium

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Manchester United have confirmed the location for their proposed 100,000-seater stadium.

The new ground, which would be the largest in the UK by capacity, will be built about 350 metres north west of Old Trafford, in Stretford, between John Gilbert Way, Wharfside Way and Europa Way.

The club announced in June that it had secured 25 acres of land in the area, with club bosses expecting the project to cost around £2 billion ($2.64bn).

Plans revealed on Thursday situate the new stadium, which does not yet have an official name, as part of a wider "sports-led regeneration of Trafford Wharfside."

Images of the stadium showed a more typical, bowl-like stadium rather than the dramatic canopy design unveiled previously. However, United said that the images do not represent the final plans.

Manchester United unveiled the canopy design last year. Foster + Partners

In a statement, the club also said that the so-called "Stadium District" was purpose-built for entertainment as well as sport, adding that the project would improve transport links, as well as opportunities for walking and cycling, in the area.

The club added that it expects the project to create 48,000 local jobs and 15,000 new homes.

"The publication of the Wharfside Masterplan marks another significant milestone in our journey to create a new world-class home for Manchester United at the heart of a vibrant and transformational district for Trafford and Greater Manchester," CEO of the new stadium development Collette Roche said in a statement.

"The proposed stadium site is ideally located alongside Old Trafford, enabling us to preserve the heritage, traditions and matchday rituals that are so important to our supporters, while also providing the connectivity and infrastructure required to deliver a truly world-class fan experience."