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An England World Cup win could mean an extra bank holiday, Sir Keir Starmer has hinted ahead of a quarterfinal clash with Norway.

The Prime Minister hailed Monday's win over Mexico as "one of the best England performances I've ever seen" and victory against Norway would take them a step closer to a first World Cup win for 60 years.

Asked whether he would back a bank holiday if England managed to win the tournament, Sir Keir told reporters at Wednesday's Nato conference: "I don't want to jinx it, but ask me again if we get to the final."

With the final taking place on Sunday July 19, it is thought the following Friday has been earmarked as the most likely date for a celebratory bank holiday.

During his time at the Nato summit in Ankara, Sir Keir exchanged banter with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store, reminding him England only win the World Cup under a Labour government.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store greet the media at the Nato summit GettyImages

He told reporters: "I'm a good friend of his. The Norway-UK relationship is as strong as it's ever been and he's a key individual in the coalitions that we've been building.

"But for 90 minutes on Saturday evening, we'll have to go our different ways as we go into that match."

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Sir Keir also said he had resisted calls to attempt to overturn Jarell Quansah's red card against Mexico, after Donald Trump persuaded FIFA to suspend U.S. player Folarin Balogun's suspension to allow him to play against Belgium.

He said: "I can't tell you how many messages I've had to rescind the red card that we received in the early hours of Monday.

"I hasten to add, I haven't attempted to do that."